'Big Four' salaries: How much accountants and consultants make at Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, and EY

The "Big Four" accounting firms employ about 1.5 million people worldwide.

Many of these employees make six-figure salaries and are eligible for annual bonuses.

Business Insider analyzed data to determine how much employees are paid at these firms.

The so called "Big Four" accounting firms — Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), KPMG, and Ernst & Young (EY) — are known for paying their staff high salaries.

An entry-level consultant who just graduated from business school can make over $200,000 a year at the four firms when you include base salary, bonuses, and relocation expenses.

Several of these firms have faced layoffs and implemented hiring freezes over the past year as demand for consulting services has waned. Still, they're a good bet for anyone looking to land a six-figure job straight out of school.

Business Insider analyzed the US Office of Foreign Labor Certification's 2023 disclosure data for permanent and temporary foreign workers to find out what PwC, KPMG, EY, and Deloitte paid US-based employees for jobs ranging from entry-level to executive roles. We looked through entries specifically for roles related to management consulting and accounting. This data does not reflect performance bonuses, signing bonuses, and compensation other than base salaries.

Here's how much Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, and EY paid their hires.

Deloitte paid senior managers between $91,603 to $288,000

With 457,000 employees worldwide, Deloitte employs the most people of any of the 'Big Four.' It pulled in close to $64.9 billion in revenue for the 2023 fiscal year, marking a 9.4% increase from 2022.

Deloitte did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its salary data or 2024 hiring plans.

Here are the salary ranges for consulting and accounting roles:

Analyst: $49,219 to $337,500 (includes advisory, business, project delivery, management, and systems)

Senior business analyst: $97,739

Audit and assurance senior assistant: average $58,895

Consultant : $54,475 to $125,000 (includes advisory, technology strategy, and strategic services)

Global business process lead: $180,000

Senior consultant: average $122,211

Manager: average $152,971

Tax manager: average $117,268

Senior manager: $91,603 to $288,000

Managing director: average $326,769

Tax managing director: average $248,581

Principal: $225,000 to $875,000

Principals at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) can make well over $1 million.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is a global professional services firm with over 370,000 employees worldwide. The firm reported a revenue of more than $53 billion for the 2023 fiscal year, marking a 5.6% increase from 2022.

