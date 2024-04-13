Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shareholders have endured a 74% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It's not possible to invest over long periods without making some bad investments. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV); the share price is down a whopping 81% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 59% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 42% in the last 90 days. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Big 5 Sporting Goods didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Big 5 Sporting Goods' revenue dropped 8.0% per year. That's not what investors generally want to see. Having said that the 22% annualized share price decline highlights the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. There's no more than a snowball's chance in hell that share price will head back to its old highs, in the short term.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Big 5 Sporting Goods the TSR over the last 3 years was -74%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 25% in the last year, Big 5 Sporting Goods shareholders lost 55% (even including dividends). Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 13%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Big 5 Sporting Goods better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Big 5 Sporting Goods .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

