BetMGM expects NFL season to boost revenue growth further

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Advertisement for BetMGM is displayed at Fenway Park in Boston

(Reuters) - U.S. sports-betting service BetMGM said on Monday it expects revenue to grow in the second half of the year and into 2025, banking on demand from punters looking to cash in on the National Football League (NFL) season.

"We have exceeded our goals for both acquisition and retention, which should lead to higher year-over-year revenue growth for the second half of this year into 2025," BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said in a statement.

BetMGM is a joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)