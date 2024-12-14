The Best and Worst Place To Retire in Every State

Some cities are better suited for retirement than others.
To determine the best and worst place in each U.S. state to retire, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find each city’s total population, total households, percentage of the population aged 65-plus, the percentage of the 65-plus population below the poverty rate, and the total number of residents aged 65-plus under the poverty rate.
Additional factors sourced from the survey include the number of households that receive Social Security income, along with the average Social Security income amount, and the number of households that receive retirement income, as well as the average retirement income.
Each city’s cost of living index was also sourced along with calculations for each city’s average expenditure cost. These expenditure costs were combined with the average mortgage cost for the total monthly cost of living.
In alphabetical order, here are the best and worst places to retire across America.
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Alabama
Best city: Orange Beach
Average income of households with retirement income: $30,223
Average income of households with Social Security income: $27,361
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,860
Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,684
Average single family home value (May 2024): $618,344
Livability: 77
Worst city: Tarrant
Average income of households with retirement income: $12,421
Average income of households with Social Security income: $14,781
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,903
Average monthly mortgage cost: $433
Average single family home value (May 2024): $72,682
Livability: 45
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Alaska
Best city: Sterling
Average income of households with retirement income: $34,639
Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,706
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,148
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,057
Average single family home value (May 2024): $345,320
Livability: 59
Worst city: Meadow Lakes
Average income of households with retirement income: $34,733
Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,810
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,362
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,043
Average single family home value (May 2024): $342,871
Livability: 50
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Arizona
Best city: Sun City
Average income of households with retirement income: $27,654
Average income of households with Social Security income: $25,346
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,870
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,976
Average single family home value (May 2024): $331,680
Livability: 71
Worst city: Somerton
Average income of households with retirement income: $42,864
Average income of households with Social Security income: $15,533
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,044
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,557
Average single family home value (May 2024): $261,270
Livability: 60
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Arkansas
Best city: Cherokee Village
Average income of households with retirement income: $18,069
Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,387
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,650
Average monthly mortgage cost: $834
Average single family home value (May 2024): $139,909
Livability: 59
Worst city: Wynne
Average income of households with retirement income: $21,862
Average income of households with Social Security income: $19,074
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,629
Average monthly mortgage cost: $769
Average single family home value (May 2024): $129,023
Livability: 54
Pictured: Little Rock, Arkansas
Best and Worst Place To Retire: California
Best city: Laguna Woods
Average income of households with retirement income: $41,089
Average income of households with Social Security income: $24,300
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,915
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,874
Average single family home value (May 2024): $482,377
Livability: 72
Worst city: Orange Cove
Average income of households with retirement income: $31,666
Average income of households with Social Security income: $9,788
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,885
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,624
Average single family home value (May 2024): $272,535
Livability: 45
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Colorado
Best city: Salida
Average income of households with retirement income: $44,791
Average income of households with Social Security income: $18,412
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,726
Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,159
Average single family home value (May 2024): $698,073
Livability: 83
Worst city: Aspen
Average income of households with retirement income: $34,668
Average income of households with Social Security income: $28,913
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,739
Average monthly mortgage cost: $54,999
Average single family home value (May 2024): $9,231,824
Livability: 66
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Connecticut
Best city: Meriden
Average income of households with retirement income: $29,536
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,732
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,036
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,839
Average single family home value (May 2024): $308,689
Livability: 82
Worst city: Stamford
Average income of households with retirement income: $37,859
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,074
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,237
Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,979
Average single family home value (May 2024): $835,703
Livability: 70
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Delaware
Best city: Newark
Average income of households with retirement income: $45,461
Average income of households with Social Security income: $27,664
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,052
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,103
Average single family home value (May 2024): $352,939
Livability: 83
Worst city: Wilmington
Average income of households with retirement income: $25,660
Average income of households with Social Security income: $20,414
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,959
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,903
Average single family home value (May 2024): $319,510
Livability: 62
Washington, D.C.
Average income of households with retirement income: $49,072
Average income of households with Social Security income: $19,782
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,107
Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,361
Average single family home value (May 2024): $732,079
Livability: 75
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Florida
Best city: The Villages
Average income of households with retirement income: $45,870
Average income of households with Social Security income: $30,704
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,816
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,442
Average single family home value (May 2024): $409,945
Livability: 70
Worst city: Miami Beach
Average income of households with retirement income: $32,109
Average income of households with Social Security income: $18,980
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,030
Average monthly mortgage cost: $15,437
Average single family home value (May 2024): $2,591,111
Livability: 70
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Georgia
Best city: Skidaway Island
Average income of households with retirement income: $61,619
Average income of households with Social Security income: $31,361
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,842
Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,459
Average single family home value (May 2024): $916,364
Livability: 61
Worst city: Lovejoy
Average income of households with retirement income: $10,827
Average income of households with Social Security income: $13,528
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,950
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,771
Average single family home value (May 2024): $297,315
Livability: 61
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Hawaii
Best city: Kaneohe
Average income of households with retirement income: $41,756
Average income of households with Social Security income: $24,446
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,389
Average monthly mortgage cost: $6,809
Average single family home value (May 2024): $1,142,909
Livability: 72
Worst city: Kapolei
Average income of households with retirement income: $39,864
Average income of households with Social Security income: $27,077
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,507
Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,378
Average single family home value (May 2024): $902,770
Livability: 68
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Idaho
Best city: Post Falls
Average income of households with retirement income: $28,638
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,500
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,746
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,993
Average single family home value (May 2024): $502,415
Livability: 88
Worst city: Hailey
Average income of households with retirement income: $27,256
Average income of households with Social Security income: $26,165
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,768
Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,247
Average single family home value (May 2024): $880,764
Livability: 69
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Illinois
Best city: Willowbrook
Average income of households with retirement income: $34,694
Average income of households with Social Security income: $28,791
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,922
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,691
Average single family home value (May 2024): $451,683
Livability: 78
Worst city: West Chicago
Average income of households with retirement income: $25,276
Average income of households with Social Security income: $26,267
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,893
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,139
Average single family home value (May 2024): $359,039
Livability: 62
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Indiana
Best city: Bedford
Average income of households with retirement income: $19,770
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,160
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,671
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,200
Average single family home value (May 2024): $201,497
Livability: 79
Worst city: Lake Station
Average income of households with retirement income: $19,019
Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,342
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,753
Average monthly mortgage cost: $911
Average single family home value (May 2024): $152,848
Livability: 62
Pictured: Bloomington, Indiana
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Iowa
Best city: Pella
Average income of households with retirement income: $28,480
Average income of households with Social Security income: $25,563
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,707
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,011
Average single family home value (May 2024): $337,592
Livability: 89
Worst city: Iowa City
Average income of households with retirement income: $32,129
Average income of households with Social Security income: $24,092
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,925
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,918
Average single family home value (May 2024): $321,871
Livability: 83
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Kansas
Best city: Abilene
Average income of households with retirement income: $19,331
Average income of households with Social Security income: $20,524
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,767
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,028
Average single family home value (May 2024): $172,580
Livability: 76
Worst city: Liberal
Average income of households with retirement income: $19,750
Average income of households with Social Security income: $19,592
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,773
Average monthly mortgage cost: $832
Average single family home value (May 2024): $139,585
Livability: 67
Pictured: Wichita, Kansas
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Kentucky
Best city: Edgewood
Average income of households with retirement income: $48,261
Average income of households with Social Security income: $28,779
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,861
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,122
Average single family home value (May 2024): $356,165
Livability: 88
Worst city: Oak Grove
Average income of households with retirement income: $18,760
Average income of households with Social Security income: $18,515
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,753
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,196
Average single family home value (May 2024): $200,817
Livability: 57
Pictured: Lexington, Kentucky
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Louisiana
Best city: Metairie
Average income of households with retirement income: $33,659
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,830
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,891
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,754
Average single family home value (May 2024): $294,384
Livability: 85
Worst city: Bastrop
Average income of households with retirement income: $11,895
Average income of households with Social Security income: $15,196
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,890
Average monthly mortgage cost: $477
Average single family home value (May 2024): $80,029
Livability: 51
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Maine
Best city: Brunswick
Average income of households with retirement income: $34,447
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,443
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,778
Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,020
Average single family home value (May 2024): $507,004
Livability: 87
Worst city: Brewer
Average income of households with retirement income: $27,901
Average income of households with Social Security income: $19,028
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,792
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,691
Average single family home value (May 2024): $283,925
Livability: 69
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Maryland
Best city: Cumberland
Average income of households with retirement income: $27,067
Average income of households with Social Security income: $20,959
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,656
Average monthly mortgage cost: $872
Average single family home value (May 2024): $146,303
Livability: 78
Worst city: Bladensburg
Average income of households with retirement income: $23,667
Average income of households with Social Security income: $17,049
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,036
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,074
Average single family home value (May 2024): $348,153
Livability: 69
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Massachusetts
Best city: Wakefield
Average income of households with retirement income: $38,725
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,686
Average monthly total cost of living: 1,919
Average monthly mortgage cost: $4,954
Average single family home value (May 2024): $831,520
Livability: 88
Worst city: Cambridge
Average income of households with retirement income: $44,415
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,946
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,257
Average monthly mortgage cost: $10,699
Average single family home value (May 2024): $1,795,882
Livability: 86
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Michigan
Best city: Ludington
Average income of households with retirement income: $21,750
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,587
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,582
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,634
Average single family home value (May 2024): $274,286
Livability: 82
Worst city: Benton Harbor
Average income of households with retirement income: $10,608
Average income of households with Social Security income: $14,454
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,715
Average monthly mortgage cost: $850
Average single family home value (May 2024): $142,710
Livability: 55
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Minnesota
Best city: Fergus Falls
Average income of households with retirement income: $19,904
Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,846
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,539
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,136
Average single family home value (May 2024): $190,691
Livability: 82
Worst city: Oak Grove
Average income of households with retirement income: $23,137
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,719
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,822
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,702
Average single family home value (May 2024): $453,496
Livability: 62
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Mississippi
Best city: Ocean Springs
Average income of households with retirement income: $34,647
Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,409
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,787
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,566
Average single family home value (May 2024): $262,881
Livability: 84
Worst city: Brookhaven
Average income of households with retirement income: $23,478
Average income of households with Social Security income: $16,976
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,735
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,008
Average single family home value (May 2024): $169,223
Livability: 62
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Missouri
Best city: Weldon Spring
Average income of households with retirement income: $42,515
Average income of households with Social Security income: $26,584
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,788
Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,726
Average single family home value (May 2024): $625,365
Livability: 74
Worst city: Glasgow Village
Average income of households with retirement income: $3,795
Average income of households with Social Security income: $17,835
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,764
Average monthly mortgage cost: $385
Average single family home value (May 2024): $64,631
Livability: 54
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Montana
Best city: Helena
Average income of households with retirement income: $28,914
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,621
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,685
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,821
Average single family home value (May 2024): $473,556
Livability: 81
Worst city: Belgrade
Average income of households with retirement income: $38,274
Average income of households with Social Security income: $16,426
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,782
Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,418
Average single family home value (May 2024): $573,779
Livability: 77
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Nebraska
Best city: Papillion
Average income of households with retirement income: $40,370
Average income of households with Social Security income: $24,986
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,900
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,393
Average single family home value (May 2024): $401,739
Livability: 85
Worst city: Kearney
Average income of households with retirement income: $23,254
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,878
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,257
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,766
Average single family home value (May 2024): $296,485
Livability: 82
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Nevada
Best city: Mesquite
Average income of households with retirement income: $38,444
Average income of households with Social Security income: $26,855
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,807
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,399
Average single family home value (May 2024): $402,699
Livability: 76
Worst city: Sun Valley
Average income of households with retirement income: $21,550
Average income of households with Social Security income: $18,636
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,835
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,474
Average single family home value (May 2024): $415,261
Livability: 60
Best and Worst Place To Retire: New Hampshire
Best city: Concord
Average income of households with retirement income: $29,570
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,853
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,737
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,642
Average single family home value (May 2024): $443,470
Livability: 88
Worst city: Lebanon
Average income of households with retirement income: $46,845
Average income of households with Social Security income: $25,172
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,759
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,772
Average single family home value (May 2024): $465,248
Livability: 65
Best and Worst Place To Retire: New Jersey
Best city: Mays Landing
Average income of households with retirement income: $37,576
Average income of households with Social Security income: $29,306
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,828
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,978
Average single family home value (May 2024): $332,047
Livability: 74
Worst city: Passaic
Average income of households with retirement income: $18,014
Average income of households with Social Security income: $17,831
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,102
Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,261
Average single family home value (May 2024): $547,431
Livability: 60
Best and Worst Place To Retire: New Mexico
Best city: Raton
Average income of households with retirement income: $25,307
Average income of households with Social Security income: $19,899
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,656
Average monthly mortgage cost: $822
Average single family home value (May 2024): $138,025
Livability: 71
Worst city: Chaparral
Average income of households with retirement income: $22,638
Average income of households with Social Security income: $18,257
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,699
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,133
Average single family home value (May 2024): $190,258
Livability: 45
Pictured: Roswell, New Mexico
Best and Worst Place To Retire: New York
Best city: Fredonia
Average income of households with retirement income: $26,532
Average income of households with Social Security income: $26,594
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,761
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,164
Average single family home value (May 2024): $195,320
Livability: 82
Worst city: Monsey
Average income of households with retirement income: $31,311
Average income of households with Social Security income: $26,781
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,396
Average monthly mortgage cost: $7,385
Average single family home value (May 2024): $1,239,569
Livability: 61
Pictured: Buffalo, New York
Best and Worst Place To Retire: North Carolina
Best city: Black Mountain
Average income of households with retirement income: $37,169
Average income of households with Social Security income: $27,365
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,951
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,868
Average single family home value (May 2024): $481,489
Livability: 85
Worst city: Spring Lake
Average income of households with retirement income: $16,157
Average income of households with Social Security income: $14,257
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,835
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,523
Average single family home value (May 2024): $255,576
Livability: 59
Pictured: Asheville, North Carolina
Best and Worst Place To Retire: North Dakota
Best city: Bismarck
Average income of households with retirement income: $34,756
Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,218
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,691
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,200
Average single family home value (May 2024): $369,361
Livability: 78
Worst city: Watford City
Average income of households with retirement income: $16,717
Average income of households with Social Security income: $17,732
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,762
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,929
Average single family home value (May 2024): $323,779
Livability: 71
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Ohio
Best city: Strongsville
Average income of households with retirement income: $37,302
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,887
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,719
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,072
Average single family home value (May 2024): $347,719
Livability: 87
Worst city: Moraine
Average income of households with retirement income: $20,062
Average income of households with Social Security income: $19,510
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,727
Average monthly mortgage cost: $916
Average single family home value (May 2024): $153,696
Livability: 51
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Oklahoma
Best city: Alva
Average income of households with retirement income: $32,717
Average income of households with Social Security income: $18,954
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,893
Average monthly mortgage cost: $582
Average single family home value (May 2024): $97,740
Livability: 80
Worst city: Anadarko
Average income of households with retirement income: $23,696
Average income of households with Social Security income: $15,555
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,129
Average monthly mortgage cost: $358
Average single family home value (May 2024): $60,161
Livability: 53
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Oregon
Best city: Florence
Average income of households with retirement income: $28,735
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,417
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,715
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,552
Average single family home value (May 2024): $428,434
Livability: 69
Worst city: Independence
Average income of households with retirement income: $28,316
Average income of households with Social Security income: $17,969
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,778
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,470
Average single family home value (May 2024): $414,562
Livability: 66
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Pennsylvania
Best city: Titusville
Average income of households with retirement income: $18,140
Average income of households with Social Security income: $19,844
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,750
Average monthly mortgage cost: $616
Average single family home value (May 2024): $103,403
Livability: 82
Worst city: Philadelphia
Average income of households with retirement income: $25,430
Average income of households with Social Security income: $18,515
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,084
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,307
Average single family home value (May 2024): $219,330
Livability: 76
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Rhode Island
Best city: Cranston
Average income of households with retirement income: $27,851
Average income of households with Social Security income: $20,259
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,891
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,528
Average single family home value (May 2024): $424,290
Livability: 85
Worst city: Central Falls
Average income of households with retirement income: $13,855
Average income of households with Social Security income: $15,903
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,929
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,094
Average single family home value (May 2024): $351,435
Livability: 64
Best and Worst Place To Retire: South Carolina
Best city: Murrells Inlet
Average income of households with retirement income: $35,756
Average income of households with Social Security income: $26,060
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,749
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,610
Average single family home value (May 2024): $438,131
Livability: 74
Worst city: Central
Average income of households with retirement income: $17,844
Average income of households with Social Security income: $17,580
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,820
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,589
Average single family home value (May 2024): $266,750
Livability: 62
Pictured: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Best and Worst Place To Retire: South Dakota
Best city: Brandon
Average income of households with retirement income: $26,280
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,963
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,778
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,272
Average single family home value (May 2024): $381,333
Livability: 87
Worst city: Box Elder
Average income of households with retirement income: $35,312
Average income of households with Social Security income: $16,821
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,031
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,045
Average single family home value (May 2024): $343,185
Livability: 63
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Tennessee
Best city: Paris
Average income of households with retirement income: $18,923
Average income of households with Social Security income: $20,692
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,680
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,172
Average single family home value (May 2024): $196,681
Livability: 73
Worst city: La Vergne
Average income of households with retirement income: $16,668
Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,135
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,876
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,076
Average single family home value (May 2024): $348,387
Livability: 65
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Texas
Best city: Kerrville
Average income of households with retirement income: $29,762
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,751
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,719
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,148
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $360,589
-
Livability: 81
-
Worst city: Sparks
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $28,649
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $10,441
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,747
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $918
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $154,119
-
Livability: 53
Pictured: El Paso, Texas
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Utah
-
Best city: Taylorsville
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $26,902
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,829
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,796
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,916
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $489,532
-
Livability: 86
-
Worst city: Salt Lake City
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $31,927
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,625
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,811
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,573
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $599,714
-
Livability: 75
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Vermont
-
Best city: Middlebury
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $42,945
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,201
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,983
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,662
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $446,835
-
Livability: 81
-
Worst city: Burlington
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $29,313
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,305
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,309
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,349
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $562,201
-
Livability: 74
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Virginia
-
Best city: Lynchburg
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $24,022
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,748
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,767
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,516
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $254,394
-
Livability: 91
-
Worst city: Fredericksburg
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $40,461
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $20,790
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,915
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,729
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $458,093
-
Livability: 65
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Washington
-
Best city: Centralia
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $19,853
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $18,461
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,602
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,340
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $392,708
-
Livability: 79
-
Worst city: Seattle
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $35,689
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $24,071
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,899
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $5,807
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $974,785
-
Livability: 75
Best and Worst Place To Retire: West Virginia
-
Best city: Bridgeport
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $24,182
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $23,396
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,899
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,766
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $296,452
-
Livability: 82
-
Worst city: Charles Town
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $32,152
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $20,739
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,172
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,327
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $390,658
-
Livability: 75
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Wisconsin
-
Best city: Wausau
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $21,953
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,359
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,711
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,291
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $216,754
-
Livability: 90
-
Worst city: La Crosse
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $25,867
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,524
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,008
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $1,486
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $249,422
-
Livability: 67
Best and Worst Place To Retire: Wyoming
-
Best city: Cheyenne
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $35,005
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,592
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $1,987
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,196
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $368,600
-
Livability: 83
-
Worst city: Laramie
-
Average income of households with retirement income: $25,747
-
Average income of households with Social Security income: $21,607
-
Average monthly total cost of living: $2,196
-
Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,171
-
Average single family home value (May 2024): $364,435
-
Livability: 70
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the United States to find the best and worst places to retire in every state. First, GOBankingRates found the total population, total households, population of ages 65+, percentage of population below poverty rate of residents aged 65+, total number of residents under poverty rate of ages 65+, the number of households that receive Social Security income, the number of households that receive retirement income, the average retirement income for households whom receive retirement income, and the average Social Security income for households that receive Social Security income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey DP03 and S0101. For each city, the cost of living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces and using the national average expenditure costs for retired residents aged 65+, the average expenditure cost for each city can be calculated. The average single family home value for May 2024 was sourced from Zillow Home Value Index, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage cost for each city was calculated. The average mortgage cost and expenditure costs can be summed to find the total monthly cost of living. The percentage of the population aged 65+ who are below the poverty line was scored and weighted at 1.00, the Social Security income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average Social Security income for households with Social Security income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the percentage of households with retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the average retirement income was scored and weighted at 1.00, the monthly expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00, the monthly mortgage cost was scored and weighted at 1.00, and the livability was scored and weighted at 1.00. The highest score was recorded for the best place to retire in each state, and the lowest score was recorded for the worst place to retire in each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jun. 24, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best and Worst Place To Retire in Every State