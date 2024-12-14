GOBankingRates

The Best and Worst Place To Retire in Every State

Heather Taylor
29 min read
Some cities are better suited for retirement than others.

To determine the best and worst place in each U.S. state to retire, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find each city’s total population, total households, percentage of the population aged 65-plus, the percentage of the 65-plus population below the poverty rate, and the total number of residents aged 65-plus under the poverty rate.

Additional factors sourced from the survey include the number of households that receive Social Security income, along with the average Social Security income amount, and the number of households that receive retirement income, as well as the average retirement income.

Each city’s cost of living index was also sourced along with calculations for each city’s average expenditure cost. These expenditure costs were combined with the average mortgage cost for the total monthly cost of living.

In alphabetical order, here are the best and worst places to retire across America.

Best and Worst Place To Retire: Alabama

  • Best city: Orange Beach

  • Average income of households with retirement income: $30,223

  • Average income of households with Social Security income: $27,361

  • Average monthly total cost of living: $1,860

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,684

  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $618,344

  • Livability: 77

  • Worst city: Tarrant

  • Average income of households with retirement income: $12,421

  • Average income of households with Social Security income: $14,781

  • Average monthly total cost of living: $1,903

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $433

  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $72,682

  • Livability: 45

Best and Worst Place To Retire: Alaska

  • Best city: Sterling

  • Average income of households with retirement income: $34,639

  • Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,706

  • Average monthly total cost of living: $2,148

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,057

  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $345,320

  • Livability: 59

  • Worst city: Meadow Lakes

  • Average income of households with retirement income: $34,733

  • Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,810

  • Average monthly total cost of living: $2,362

  • Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,043

  • Average single family home value (May 2024): $342,871

  • Livability: 50

