The Best and Worst Place To Retire in Every State

Some cities are better suited for retirement than others.

To determine the best and worst place in each U.S. state to retire, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find each city’s total population, total households, percentage of the population aged 65-plus, the percentage of the 65-plus population below the poverty rate, and the total number of residents aged 65-plus under the poverty rate.

Additional factors sourced from the survey include the number of households that receive Social Security income, along with the average Social Security income amount, and the number of households that receive retirement income, as well as the average retirement income.

Each city’s cost of living index was also sourced along with calculations for each city’s average expenditure cost. These expenditure costs were combined with the average mortgage cost for the total monthly cost of living.

In alphabetical order, here are the best and worst places to retire across America.

Best and Worst Place To Retire: Alabama

Best city: Orange Beach

Average income of households with retirement income: $30,223

Average income of households with Social Security income: $27,361

Average monthly total cost of living : $1,860

Average monthly mortgage cost: $3,684

Average single family home value (May 2024): $618,344

Livability: 77

Worst city: Tarrant

Average income of households with retirement income: $12,421

Average income of households with Social Security income: $14,781

Average monthly total cost of living : $1,903

Average monthly mortgage cost: $433

Average single family home value (May 2024): $72,682

Livability: 45

Best and Worst Place To Retire: Alaska

Best city: Sterling

Average income of households with retirement income: $34,639

Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,706

Average monthly total cost of living : $2,148

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,057

Average single family home value (May 2024): $345,320

Livability: 59

Worst city: Meadow Lakes

Average income of households with retirement income: $34,733

Average income of households with Social Security income: $22,810

Average monthly total cost of living : $2,362

Average monthly mortgage cost: $2,043

Average single family home value (May 2024): $342,871

Livability: 50

