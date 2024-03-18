Is This the Best Time To Buy Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Stocks?

ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Select Strategy” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The strategy outperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the quarter. The strategy gained nine of the ten sectors in which it was invested on an absolute basis. Overall stock selection contributed to the performance on a relative basis. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

ClearBridge Select Strategy featured stocks like Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) designs and develops semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. On March 15, 2024, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) stock closed at $686.99 per share. One-month return of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was -5.96%, and its shares gained 38.97% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion.

ClearBridge Select Strategy stated the following regarding Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"We have chosen to source a significant number of ideas among companies earlier in their business lifecycle by focusing on four secular growth themes: data and analytics, onshoring/reshoring, information security and e-commerce. In addition to Microsoft, three of the four other new positions we initiated during the quarter fit within these focus areas: Trade Desk, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Model N. Monolithic Power Systems, a company we know from owning it across other portfolios, is a founder-led share taker in the development of power management circuits. Its stock sold off on a broad-based destocking of semiconductors across the industry and we used the decline in value as our entry point."

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was held by 35 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 29 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

We discussed Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in another article and shared Artisan Small Cap Fund's views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

