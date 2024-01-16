In this article, we take a look at the Best Real Estate Lawyers in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US. You can skip our industry analysis and go directly to the Best Real Estate Lawyers in Each of the 10 Biggest Cities in the US.

One of the basic needs of humans, propounded in every social and psychological class, book and discussion-- is the concept of shelter. For ages, people have looked for a roof over their heads and would continue to do so till the end of time. Land and property laws materialized centuries ago to maintain a civilized way of life. In this time of the day, real estate law has been minutely developed and imposed worldwide. It falls under civil law and covers rules encompassing ownership and use of land, violation of which can lead to serious repercussions. Thus, the necessity of real estate lawyers.

According to Forbes, about 61% of people in the US own homes. Purchasing a home is not just a simple process of exchanging money for keys. Multifarious documentation is essential to cover all areas of the transaction so that future obscurities or disputes can be avoided. Not every person is either proficient in laws governing real estate purchase, sale and management or have extensive time and energy to ensure proper compliance with official laws. This niche in the market has been effectively filled by the real estate lawyers. They perform various activities for their clients like negotiating real estate deals, taking care of contracts and litigation etc.

According to a report by Zippia, 7,165 real estate lawyers are currently working in the US, with men (51.1%) at a slightly higher ratio than women (48.9%) and an average age of 49. Furthermore, New York City has been identified as having a higher demand for real estate lawyers than other states, whereas Massachusetts has been declared as the best place for real estate lawyers to live. Other interesting facts to note were a 92% higher earnings of women real estate lawyers as compared to men in 2022 and the highest average wage being paid in Seattle, Washington, amounting to $123, 121.

Story continues

Real Estate Industry Overview

The US real estate industry, in the previous year, has not experienced any major movements. However, it is predicted that over the next few years the industry would depict a 10% per annum growth in the earnings. On the other hand, in the US housing market, in November 2023, home prices increased by 3.6% YoY. The number of houses sold showed a downward trend of 6.0% and the houses put-up for sale also went down by 6.9%. The mortgage rate was recorded at 7.4%. Nevertheless, the slight fall in mortgage rate for the preceding couple of months has been hailed as good news, providing a glimmer of hope for prospective house buyers.

Within this industry, there are multiple players including real estate lawyers. For one, there are real estate firms like Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP). Second, we have companies providing real estate insurance, for instance, Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR ) and Travelers (NYSE: TRV ).

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) is the largest real estate brokerage firm in the US, with a 2022 transaction volume of $228 billion.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) is one of the biggest insurance companies in the US, enlisting home insurance as one of their many products. However, Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) didn't have much luck in the first half of 2023, especially when it comes to Florida. The company dealt with unfavorable reserve development because of a high number of personal auto claims left over from 2022.

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) raised its reserves by $1.1 billion in the first half of 2023. The company said the increase was related to personal auto claims for physical and property damage and that Floridian claims, primarily from Hurricane Ian, made up 40% of its prior accident year development.

Travelers (NYSE:TRV) provides comprehensive insurance services, covering home insurance as well. Already one of the leading insurance firms in the US, they are expanding themselves even more. The start of November, 2023 saw them announcing their acquisition of Corvus Insurance-- an industry leading cyber insurance company, with proprietary AI-driven cyber risk platform. This shows that Travelers (NYSE:TRV) is taking a leaf from Progressive Corp’s (NYSE: PGR) book to integrate their business with rising technologies.

When do you NEED to hire a Real Estate Lawyer?

Buying and selling a residential or commercial property is a matter of serious importance. Not only are you investing a heavy financial amount, you are also making an emotional purchase. In order to ensure that the transaction flows through without any legal hiccups, for the present or future, it is prudent to get guidance from experts in the field. This also holds true for the case of rental property. There are various angles that an attorney would be better equipped to understand and deal with than a lay-man.

They will not only negotiate the deal for you but also help you with the convoluted process and draft as well as review documents to confirm their compliance with the law.

Best Real Estate Lawyers in the US

Best Real Estate Lawyers in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Methodology

For the article “Best Real Estate Lawyers in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US.” we started off by shortlisting 30 largest US cities by population. These city ranking are also consistent with our other articles like Best Workplace Injury Lawyers in Each of 30 Biggest Cities in the US. Then, taking individual cities, we searched for real estate lawyers by using terms like "real estate lawyers in [City Name]" and assessed them based on their Google reviews and ratings. For each city, we picked lawyers with the highest Google reviews, with our threshold being a rating of 3.4.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that uses a consensus approach to identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The website tracks the movement of corporate insiders and hedge funds. Our top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 stock index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). So, if you are looking for the best stock picks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Best Real Estate Lawyers in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US

30. Roney & Knupp, LLC -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 54

With 10 plus years in the business, this law firm provides a comprehensive list of real estate legal representation, ranging from landlord tenant litigation to residential real estate matters.

29. Heise & Heise, LLP -- Baltimore, Maryland

Average Google rating: 5.0

Current Google reviews: 307

The firm has extremely satisfied customers with real estate problems. Practicing for more than 20 years, they have made a name for themselves and continue to provide quality services in matters related to real estate.

28. ATLAW -- Detroit, Michigan

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 419

A firm offering multitude of legal services, it covers real estate matters extensively as well. The customers have found them to be very professional and experienced.

27. Morgan & Morgan -- Memphis, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 4.1

Current Google reviews: 624

Memphis, Tennessee is yet another place where Morgan & Morgan is quite popular for resolving real estate law issues. Morgan & Morgan is one of the most popular law firms in the US.

26. Half Price Lawyers -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Average Google rating: 4.3

Current Google reviews: 932

Highly associated and awarded, the firm has more than 15 years of experience. They offer various forms of services in which commercial real estate is also included.

25. Oregon Lawyer for the Underdog, Michael Fuller -- Portland, Oregon

Average Google rating: 4.4

Current Google reviews: 204

Firmly established, they aim to look after the rights of the people. In accordance with this aim, they provide legal help in landlord tenant disputes.

24. David Nevarez Attorney at Law -- El Paso, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 338

A highly efficient firm -- as per reviews -- they offer residential real estate attorneys services. Working for more than ten years, they are one of the best real estate firms in El Paso.

23. Morgan & Morgan -- Boston, Massachusetts

Average Google rating: 4.4

Current Google reviews: 2,421

Operating for more than 35 years, Morgan & Morgan has become the country's largest law firm. Dealing with an extensive range of legal services, this firm provides all kinds of real estate litigation for purchasers, sellers, brokers, developers, landowners, tenants etc.

22. Overman Legal Group | Criminal Defense, Drug, DUI & Felonies -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 490

Providing civil litigation services that includes real estate transactions, they have a 96% case success rate. The reviews about the firm are positive and people are not reluctant to recommend them to others.

21. Antonoplos & Associates, Attorneys at Law -- Washington DC

Average Google rating: 4.7

Current Google reviews: 196

Antonoplos & Associates is a top-rated and associated general law practice firm in the business for more than 20 years. They offer services for both residential and commercial real estate transactions.

20. Morgan & Morgan -- Nashville, Tennessee

Average Google rating: 4.4

Current Google reviews: 1,381

Nashville is another city where Morgan & Morgan is the go-to choice. It is one of the best law firms for real estate cases.

19. Robinson & Henry, P.C. -- Denver, Colorado

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 1,083

Robinson & Henry, P.C. is the 15th largest law firm in Colorado. They're home to award-winning lawyers and have experience of more than 30 years. They are well-qualified to meet the legal needs of customers seeking real estate related representation.

18. Symmes Law Group PLLC -- Seattle, Washington

Average Google rating: 5.0 Current Google reviews: 85 A highly rated real estate firm, they have more than 10 years of business experience. They provide real estate law services in an efficient manner.

17. Tobener Ravenscroft - Tenant Lawyers -- San Francisco, California

Average Google rating: 4.9

Current Google reviews: 194

Established in 2001, this full-time tenant rights law firm has served more than 10,000 clients and have a 99% success rate.

16. Law Offices of Eugene Mogilevsky -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 176

While the firm has only been operating for more than 7 years, they have managed to satisfy their customer-base. Offering legal help in real-estate-related matters is one of the many services that are available for prospective clients.

15. Arnold & Smith PLLC -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 288

Honored with various awards and associations, this is a full-service firm. They provide legal help in multifarious areas, including tenant law. Customers are very happy with their professional attitude.

14. Rodier Law Offices, Inc. -- Columbus, Ohio

Average Google rating: 4.6

Current Google reviews: 468

Founded in 1989, the firm is involved in providing various forms of legal service. This comprises general litigation categories including mortgage and lending cases.

13. Ross & Matthews PC -- Fort Worth, Texas

Average Google rating: 3.4

Current Google reviews: 295

Awarded with “Difference Maker” at the 2023 Elevated Conference, this firm offers real estate law services to the people in Texas.

12. Morgan & Morgan -- Jacksonville, Florida

Average Google rating: 4.4

Current Google reviews: 3,170

Morgan & Morgan continues to provide top-notch services in the state of Florida as in other states.

11. Gammon Law Office, PLLC -- Austin, Texas

Average Google rating: 4.8

Current Google reviews: 286

Skilled in trial experience, the firm offers many services including real estate. Their clients have commended them on their work. They also have Avvo rating, adding to their attractions.

Click to continue reading and see the Best Real Estate Lawyers in Each of the 10 Biggest Cities in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Best Real Estate Lawyers in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Related Content