We recently compiled a list of the 20 Best Indian Whiskies in 2024, and in this article, we will talk about the best Indian single malt whisky in the world.

The Rise of Indian Whisky:

According to the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies, Indian single malts finally overtook their imported counterparts and commanded a jaw-dropping 53% of total sales in the domestic market in 2023. Out of a total of 675,000 9-liter cases of single malts sold in India last year, local whiskey makers sold around 345,000 cases, while Scottish and other foreign brands sold the remaining 330,000.

The CIABC stated that India’s local brands experienced a growth of around 23% last year, while the imported ones grew at a more conservative rate of 11%. According to IWSR, for the period until 2027, the consumption of Indian malts is set to grow at a rate of 13% a year, compared to 8% for Scotch.

The Entry of International Spirits Giants:

The skyrocketing popularity of ‘Made in India’ single malts hasn’t gone unnoticed, prompting some global industry behemoths to enter the Indian market with their own local brands, instead of relying on single malts sourced from Scotland like they did before.

Diageo, owner of Renowned Scotch whisky Brands like Johnnie Walker and Talisker, launched its first artisanal Indian single malt named Godawan in 2022. Hailing from the arid lands of Rajasthan, Godawan is carefully crafted using a whisky-making process that involves slow-trickle distillation from locally sourced six-row barley, maturing at over 38°C, and finishing in special casks selectively curated with Indian botanicals.

Similarly, Pernod Ricard – another industry giant that owns brands like Chivas Regal, Glenlivet, and many others – launched its first luxury Indian single malt named Longitude 77 in December 2023. Produced in small batches in a distillery in Maharashtra, the brand personifies Pernod Ricard's commitment to India and its focus on investing in the country as the company completes its 30 years of presence there. Following its triumphant debut in its country of origin, Longitude 77 was also launched in Dubai in March, marking its presence and intent to expand in the international market.

Both Diageo and Pernod Ricard are included among the Most Valuable Alcohol Companies in the World.

Most Popular Indian Whisky in the World:

With global sales of 30.8 million 9-liter cases in 2022, McDowell’s No.1 is not only the Best-Selling Indian Whisky but also the Most Popular Whiskey Brand in the World. Made by blending whisky and select Indian malts, McDowell’s No. 1 has created a unique bond with its 25+ million consumers over its 120 years of history.

What’s more is that 4 of the top 5 most popular whisky brands in the world hail from India, clearly depicting the South Asian country’s dominance in the global whisky market.

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources, such as Liquor, Tasting Table, Reddit etc., looking for the Top Indian Whiskies. To make sure we give you the best of the best, we shortlisted whiskies that appeared multiple times in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score of 1 each time they were recommended on these websites, and then summed up the scores and ranked our list accordingly. When two or more whiskies had the same score, we ranked them by the price (excluding tax) of their 750 ml bottles.

1. Amrut Fusion

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Staying true to its name, Fusion is made from a combination of 75% malt from northern India and 25% peated barley from Scotland, which are both distilled and aged independently. The casks are then married together and re-casked in ex-Bourbon barrels for an additional three months. The result is a lightly-peated malt whisky with tropical fruit characteristics, as are common among the single malts from India.

First introduced in 2009, this is a wonderfully rounded and well-balanced single malt with average peatiness, non-chill filtered, and bottled at 50%, reminding us of some Speyside ‘collector’ editions. According to The Whisky Exchange, the whisky has a nose of 'fresh and tinned fruit – peaches, mangos, apricots, plus spicy cinnamon and clove, joined by aromas of Earl Grey tea and just a touch of smoke and sea spray'. While the palate is described as 'a real hit of fresh fruit and citrus-orange notes, with black pepper and cinnamon adding a zingy layer of spice. Rich and refreshing; absolutely delicious'. And as for the finish 'the spice and fruit linger for a long time'.

Established in 1948, Amrut Distilleries are the proud makers of Amrut Indian Single Malts, with 25 expressions available in 44 countries around the world.

To learn about other top Indian whiskies, you can check out our detailed list of the 20 Best Indian Whiskies in 2024.

