In this article, we will talk about the Best Date Night Fragrance in 2024. For our detailed discussion, go directly to the 20 Best Date Night Fragrances in 2024.

The Booming Luxury Fragrance Market and Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Strategic Expansion:

As the luxury and ultraluxury beauty products market is expected to grow from $20 billion to $40 billion by 2027, according to McKinsey, the fragrance and cosmetics behemoth, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), doesn't want to ignore this sector.

The company recently launched a new line of premium scents under its luxury brand Infiniment Coty Paris, and the project was presented as Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s "most ambitious and most premium fragrance project to date." As per the company, the collection will eventually consist of fourteen different perfumes.

Regarding this new venture, the CEO of Coty, Sue Nabi, stated, "Infiniment Coty Paris is a creation that marks a natural progression for the company, fusing beauty, science, and art.”

Due to the strength of current icons and the contribution of new releases, Coty’s prestige fragrance revenues increased by about 7%, as reported, 12% LFL in Q3 2024, and by roughly 18% year-to-date. The business stated that Burberry Goddess, Coty's biggest launch ever, remains a top worldwide female fragrance launch, which, together with robust growth in other Burberry brands, delivered an upsurge of over 50% in Burberry's overall net revenues in Q3 2024.

Overall, the global perfume market, as previously mentioned in our article titled "15 Best Everyday Colognes in 2024," was valued at $50.85 billion in 2022 and is predicted to boost at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Recent Developments in the Beauty Industry:

One of the “Biggest Skincare Companies In The US” and “15 Best Beauty Stocks To Invest In,” e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF), has released its financial statistics for the final quarter and the full fiscal year 2024. According to the mass market makeup company, net sales in the year ending March 31, 2024, increased by an incredible 77% to $1,023.9 million over the same time the previous year, breaking the billion barrier.

Sales increased in the fiscal year 2024, predominantly due to the strength of the e-commerce and retail channels, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) stated. Moreover, the gross margin rose by almost 330 basis points to 71% as a result of favorable foreign currency impacts, cost reductions, and mix.

Looking forward, the business estimates that its fiscal 2025 sales will be between $1,230 million to $1,250 million, representing a 20-22% growth.

Tarang Amin, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)’s Chairman and CEO, remarked enthusiastically:

“Fiscal 2024 marked our strongest year of net sales growth on record, a continuation of the exceptional, consistent, category-leading growth we’ve delivered. In Q4, we grew net sales by 71 percent and expanded our market share by 325 basis points, marking our 21st consecutive quarter of net sales and market share growth. As we look ahead, we believe we are still in the early innings of unlocking the full potential we see for Elf Beauty across cosmetics, skin care and international markets.”

Secondly, a collection of seven scents has been recently unveiled by the Italian fashion house Fendi. Although the LVMH-owned Fendi brand has previously sold perfumes at wholesale retail, this is the first time the brand will be offered for sale at its stores.

The seven-piece collection has fragrances like La Baguette, named for the renowned Fendi bag, which has notes of iris and vanilla, and Perché No, which has notes of sandalwood and pink pepper.

On a side note, LVMH had a significant annual revenue of $93.57 billion in 2023.

With that said, is the Best Date Night Fragrance in 2024.

Methodology:

To pick out the Best Date Night Fragrance in 2024, we searched the internet for the best date night fragrances and ranked them based on their number of appearances in our sources, so each appearance got one score. Then we ranked the list based on the aggregated scores. We have also included each perfume’s price and quantity in our list, using the price as a tie-breaker in case two or more perfumes had the same score. The prices that we have mentioned are for particular spray bottles with varying capacities, mostly relying on Sephora, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s, and Saks Fifth Avenue for the data. Please note, however, that we can’t guarantee the accuracy of these prices, since they can vary from region to region.

At Insider Monkey, we are obsessed with the stocks that hedge funds pile into. The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).

The Best Date Night Fragrance in 2024 is Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum.

1. Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfum

Insider Monkey Score: 11

Price: $155 for 1.7 o.z

A warm floral scent, Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau De Parfum, is the best date night fragrance in 2024. The primary elements of the perfume's scent include orchids, sandalwood, incense, and patchouli. Along with bergamot, there are notes of black truffle, black plum, and noir gourmand accord.

