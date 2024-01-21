In this article, we will look into the best bail bond companies in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Best Bail Bonds Companies in the Biggest Cities in the US.

Bail Bond Services in the US

Bail Bond Services are provided to individuals to help them secure their release from jail prior to their court date. The bail bond serves as a surety bond, posted by the company to the court, guaranteeing that the arrestee will appear at the court hearings. Bail agents underwrite and issue bail bonds as official representatives of the company. Usually, these companies charge a percentage of the bail amount, which could differ from company to company. The companies also require collateral including cash, investments, or property before issuing a bail bond. Commercial or for-profit bail bond companies operate only in the US and the Philippines.

According to a report by IBIS World, the revenue of bail bond services in the US has grown to $2.4 billion, at a CAGR of 4.3%, from 2018 to 2023. The industry faced a decline in overall revenue in 2023. However, despite the dip in 2023, profit is set to rise to 15.7% of the total revenue. The industry acts as a financial intermediary in the pretrial system, providing support to the defendants unable to afford bail. The bail bond industry yields profit by charging a non-refundable premium which is typically a percentage of the total bail. Over 2 million people enter into pretrial agreements with commercial bail bond agents in the US every year, as reported by the Center for American Progress. With nearly 15,000 bail bond agents in the country, the industry generates a profit of around $2.4 billion each year. According to the report, an estimated $15 billion in bail bonds were guaranteed in 2019.

Major Companies Providing Bail Bond Services in the US

Crum & Forster, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTC:FRFHF), is a leading insurance company providing specialty insurance and risk management solutions. The company offers bail bonds through United States Fire Insurance Company, The North River Insurance Company, Crum & Forster Indemnity Company, Seneca Insurance Company, and MTAW Insurance Company. On October 5, 2023, the company announced that it had introduced the Crum & Forster Scholarship in collaboration with New Jersey City University (NJCU). The recipients of the scholarship will also get a chance to secure a paid internship at Crum & Forster.

Story continues

Core Specialty, an insurance company specializing in specialty insurance and property and casualty insurance, has recently entered the bail bond services market. On November 1, 2023, the company announced the strategic acquisition of American Surety Company, a property and casualty company underwriting bail bonds through licensed bail bond agents. This acquisition will expand Core Specialty's offerings to Bond, Credit, and Guarantee Subsegment, by leveraging American Surety Company's experience of 30 years in the market. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Lexington National Insurance Corporation is a top-rated insurance company, specializing in bail bonds. The company is licensed in all 50 US states. Founded in 1989 as a bail bonds insurer, Lexington National Insurance Corporation provides services including contract surety, commercial surety, bail bonds, and CLIPs to its clients all around the US. The family-run company boasts an excellent financial rating of A- by AM Best. Located in Cockeysville, Maryland, the company operates 24/7 and helps customers with their pretrial agreements.

Now that we have talked about the bail bond services in the US, let's have a look at the best bail bond companies in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US.

Best Bail Bond Companies in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Best Bail Bond Companies in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US

Methodology

To rank the best bail bond companies in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US, we first identified the 30 biggest US cities from the US Census Bureau data.

Then, to compile our list, we looked for bail bond companies in each city separately and ranked the ones with the highest Google rating and at least 100 reviews on our list. We repeated the same process for each city on our list. Then, we ranked the companies in ascending order of their Google rating and used the number of reviews to break the tie. Please note that we have prioritized the bail bond companies with more than 100 reviews on our list, as some of the cities feature bail bond companies with less than 100 reviews. Such companies appear lower on our list.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Best Bail Bond Companies in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US

30. Smith Manus Surety Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Smith Manus Surety Bonds is ranked 30th on our list. The company provides surety bond services and has an experience of over 40 years. It has an average Google rating of 4.3 out of 5.

29. Bail Hotline Bail Bonds- San Francisco

Average Google Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Bail Hotline Bail Bonds is a California-based bail bond company. The company provides services including bail bond, surety bond, cash bail, felony bail, and attorney bail among others. It is ranked 29th on our list.

28. US Savings Bond Division

Average Google Rating: 5 out of 5

US Savings Bond Division is a bail bond company, located in Washington, DC. The company has experience of over 10 years and is ranked 28th on our list.

27. UnitedSuretyBonds.com

Average Google Rating: 5 out of 5

Ranked 27th on our list, UnitedSuretyBonds.com is a Chicago-based company. It provides a variety of services including bid bonds, payment bonds, license bonds, and permit bonds.

26. You Call Bail Bond Agency Warren

Average Google Rating: 5 out of 5

You Call Bail Bond Agency Warren is ranked 26th on our list. The bail bond company is located in Detroit, Michigan. It provides 24/7 services in multiple locations including Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland Counties.

25. All City Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 101

All City Bail Bonds has been providing bail bond services since 1989. The company has offices next to major jails including King County Jail, Pierce County Jail, and Snohomish County Jail among others. All City Bail Bonds provides affordable rates and is open 24/7. It is ranked 25th on our list with an average Google rating of 4.1 out of 5.

24. Abraham's Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 119

Abraham's Bail Bonds is the best bail bond company in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. With an experience of over 60 years, the company provides services including bail bonds, felony bonds, misdemeanor bonds, and bonds for driving under the influence. It is ranked 24th on our list with a Google rating of 4.4 out of 5.

23. ABC Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 350

ABC Bail Bonds is ranked among the best bail bond companies in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US. The company has offices all over Pennsylvania. Its services include bail bonds, immigration bonds, inmate locators, and warrant checks. It has an average Google rating of 4.5 out of 5.

22. BAIL.NYC

Average Google Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 183

Based in New York City, BAIL.NYC is one of the best bail bond companies in the city. It provides a pool of information on defendants and bails. It provides online bail bond services that can be availed by completing a user-friendly and convenient application form. It is ranked 22nd on our list.

21. A Affordable Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 218

A Affordable Bail Bonds is one of the best bail bond companies on our list, located 10 miles away from Portland. The company has been operating in the bail bond services market for over 10 years. It offers a variety of services including cash-only bail bonds, surety bail bonds, and assistance with bail bonds.

20. Bail Hotline Bail Bonds- San Jose

Average Google Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 220

Bail Hotline Bail Bonds is ranked 20th on our list. The company is a part of the best California-based bail bond group It has a Google rating of 4.6 out of 5.

19. U.S. Bonding Co. Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 213

U.S. Bonding Co. Bail Bonds is ranked 19th on our list. It is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's offerings include bail bonds., misdemeanor bonds, surety bonds, traffic bonds, and Dui bail bonds.

18. The Bail Boys Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 275

Located in Los Angeles, The Bail Boys Bail Bonds is one of the best bail bond companies. It provides fast and budget-friendly payment options to its clients. The company is ranked 18th on our list with a Google rating of 4.7 out of 5.

17. PCS Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 321

PCS Bail Bonds is ranked 17th on our list. Located in Fort Worth, Texas, the company provides bail bond services for different kinds of charges including city, state, and county charges. The company has been operating in the bail bond market for over 30 years.

16. A Class Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 180

Ranked 16th on our list, A Class Bail Bonds is a bail bond company in Denver, Colorado. It provides services to various counties, districts, and municipalities including Boulder, Douglas, Elbert, and Weld among others. The company has a Google rating of 4.8 out of 5.

15. Free At Last Bail Bonding - Nashville Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 668

Free At Last Bail Bonding - Nashville Bail Bonds is one of the top bail bond agents in Tennessee. The company offers flexible and affordable payment plans. It is ranked 15th on our list.

14. ASAP Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 828

ASAP Bail Bonds is one of the best bail bond companies in the US. The company is located in Houston, Texas. It provides a variety of services such as cash, surety, and federal bonds among others. Its flexible and affordable payment plans make it one of the top bail bond companies in Houston.

13. Twenty Four Seven Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 155

Located in Baltimore, Twenty Four Seven Bail Bonds is ranked among the best bail bond companies in each of the 30 biggest cities in the US. The company provides bail bond services at affordable rates and has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5.

12. Chris's 24/7 Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 192

Located one block away from the Duval County jail in Jacksonville, Florida, Chris's 24/7 is one of the three top-rated bail bond companies in the city. The company is ranked 12th on our list with a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5.

11. Sanctuary Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 469

Located in Phoenix, Arizona, Sanctuary Bail Bonds is the top bail bond company in the city. The company offers affordable and interest-free payment arrangements for its clients. It is ranked 11th on our list.

10. All-n-One Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 498

The Memphis-based bail bond company, All-n-One Bail Bonds is ranked 10th on our list. The company offers a variety of bonds including cash-only bail bonds, general bail bonds, immigration, and surety bail bonds.

9. S.M.D & H.L.S. Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 602

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, S.M.D & H.L.S. Bail Bonds has over 60 years of experience in the bail bond industry. The company provides immediate bail bonds to its clients. Its offerings include cash-only bail bonds, credit card bail bonds, drug possession bail bonds, and Dui bail bonds among others.

8. Delta Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 892

Delta Bail Bonds is located in Dallas, Texas. It has an experience of over 30 years in the bail bond market. It provides a wide range of bail bonds and immediate release services to its clients.

7. Amigo Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 4.9 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 1,300

Based in El Paso, Texas, Amigo Bail Bonds is among the best bail bond companies located in the biggest cities in the US. The company has an experience of more than 50 years and has a Google rating of 4.9 out of 5.

6. Procaccianti Bail Bonds

Average Google Rating: 5 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 126

Procaccianti Bail Bonds is ranked 6th on our list. The company is located within a convenient one-and-a-half-hour drive away from Boston. The company provides quick and flexible bail bond services. The company has a Google rating of 5 out of 5.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Bail Bond Companies in the Biggest Cities in the US.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Best Bail Bond Companies in Each of the 30 Biggest Cities in the US is originally published on Insider Monkey.