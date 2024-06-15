Is Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Potentially Undervalued?

While Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$61.62 and falling to the lows of US$55.94. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Berry Global Group's current trading price of US$59.13 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Berry Global Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Berry Global Group?

Great news for investors – Berry Global Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.42x is currently well-below the industry average of 22.3x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Berry Global Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Berry Global Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Berry Global Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 50%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BERY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BERY for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BERY. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Berry Global Group as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Berry Global Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Berry Global Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

