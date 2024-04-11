Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:BMW) largest shareholders are individual investors with 38% ownership, insiders own 36%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Bayerische Motoren Werke indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders own 36% of Bayerische Motoren Werke

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 38% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 36% ownership in the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Bayerische Motoren Werke.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bayerische Motoren Werke?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Bayerische Motoren Werke does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Bayerische Motoren Werke, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bayerische Motoren Werke. Susanne Klatten is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. With 16% and 8.6% of the shares outstanding respectively, Stefan Quandt and AQTON SE are the second and third largest shareholders.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Bayerische Motoren Werke

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful €25b stake in this €70b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Bayerische Motoren Werke (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

