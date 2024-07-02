Barry Diller Kicking Tires On Paramount Bid – Report

Media mogul Barry Diller is exploring a bid for Paramount, The New York Times reports. The digital media pioneer’s IAC has inked nondisclosure deals with Shari Redstone’s National Amusements, the company’s controlling stakeholder, the paper said.

The Times said the status of the Diller-Paramount talks is unclear. Deadline is working to confirm the news.

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Diller, who became head of Paramount Pictures a half-century ago at just 32 and once was outbid for the company by Sumner Redstone, is looking to take control of the company, which reportedly was close to a deal with David Ellison’s Skydance before those talks fell apart three weeks ago.

Diller’s interest is the latest chapter of the ongoing Paramount sale saga, which has seen suitors including Sony, Edgar Bronfman Jr. and an investor group led by Steven Paul. Meanwhile, shares in the company have fallen under $10 — a record low since the 2019 Viacom-CBS merger. CEO Bob Bakish was ousted in April.

Since then, a three top Paramount execs – George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins — have stepped in to run the Paramount Global as co-CEOs. At a company town hall last week, the trio revealed that bankers have been hired to sell its assets

MORE TO COME…

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.