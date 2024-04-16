Advertisement
Canada markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    21,740.20
    -159.79 (-0.73%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,061.82
    -61.59 (-1.20%)
     

  • DOW

    37,735.11
    -248.13 (-0.65%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7250
    -0.0003 (-0.05%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.13
    -0.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    86,257.46
    -5,282.17 (-5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,387.90
    +4.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,975.71
    -27.47 (-1.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    17,875.00
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.11
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,856.20
    -109.33 (-1.37%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,471.20
    -761.60 (-1.94%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6816
    -0.0008 (-0.12%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SLIP WITH MIDEAST TENSIONS, EARNINGS IN PLAY

Oil pares losses as traders anticipate Israel's response to Iranian attack

Barrick Gold reports lower preliminary gold, copper output for Q1

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Barrick logo in this illustration

(Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold said on Tuesday that its gold and copper production fell sequentially in the first-quarter, hurt by lower grades and maintenance at its mines.

The company reported a total preliminary output of 940,000 ounces of gold and 40,000 tonnes of copper in the three months ended March 31, down from 1.05 million ounces of gold and 113 million pounds of copper in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)