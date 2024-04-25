Barclays profits tumble 12% as UK interest rates hit mortgage demand

Barclays also came under pressure to raise interest rates for savers, putting further squeeze on bank’s income. Photograph: Ian West/PA

Profits at Barclays tumbled 12% in the first quarter, as higher UK interest rates weighed on demand for mortgages and loans and its investment bank was hit by a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

The UK bank said pre-tax profits fell to £2.3bn in the first quarter, down from £2.6bn last year, when it reported the strongest quarterly profit since 2011 after a string of interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.

While UK interest rates have since risen to 5.25%, allowing banks to charge more for loans and mortgages, the resulting pressure on households has dampened appetite for borrowing. Barclays said loans and advances to customers fell 1% in the quarter, “reflecting subdued mortgage lending amid lower market demand”.

At the same time, banks like Barclays have been under pressure to raise interest rates for savers, putting a further squeeze on their income. Competition has also been tough, resulting in customers placing their cash with more generous rivals, and a 2% drop in deposits at Barclays.

Overall, Barclays’ said net interest income, which accounts for the difference between money made from loans and money paid out for savings, at its UK bank fell 4% to £1.5bn.

However, slightly brighter forecasts for the UK economy meant Barclays only put aside £58m for potential defaults, compared with £113m last year.

Investors who had been holding out for better performance from Barclays’ investment bank, after bumper profits for Wall Street rivals like Goldman Sachs, will have been disappointed with a 12% drop in pre-tax profits to £1.4bn. While it benefited from a rebound in the number of companies seeking to raise cash from investors on the stock market, it was hit by a drop in demand for its fixed-income services, which work in commodities, currencies and bonds.

The poor performance will help justify a corporate shake-up and a £2bn cost-cutting programme, announced by the chief executive, CS Venkatakrishnan, in February. The overhaul involved plans to shrink the size of the investment banking decision, and shift more of the lenders’ focus to the “higher returning” consumer and corporate businesses.

Venkatakrishnan said the lender was “focused on disciplined execution of the plan” and had already delivered about £200m in savings of the £1bn he aimed to achieve this year.