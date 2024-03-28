Barbara Corcoran predicts 'there's a magic number' that will soon send US housing prices 'through the roof'

Although many anxious Americans are sweating it out until mortgage rates slide to enter the housing market, “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran believes you might not benefit as much from lower financing costs as you’d expect.

The 30-year mortgage rate is currently swinging closer to the 7% mark and keeping plenty of buyers at bay, but several experts are anticipating a drop later in the year.

Don't miss

ADVERTISEMENT

“If rates go down just another percentage point — that’s what I’m hoping for by year-end — prices are going to go through the roof because everyone will come out and buy,” Corcoran explains in an interview on Fox Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast.”

“Everybody’s going to charge the market.”

Lower mortgage rates could lead to higher prices

Corcoran says “there’s a magic number” that could make homebuyers crawl out of the woodwork, stir up demand — and cause home price growth to escalate even further.

The median home sale price is about $374,500, according to the latest data from Redfin — a 4.6% increase from last year.

“If you wait for interest rates to come down by another point, I don’t think you’ll gain — I think you’ll wind up paying more,” Corcoran warns. “I wouldn’t be surprised if real estate went up by another 8% or 10% if interest rates come down a full point.”

Read more: Car insurance rates have spiked in the US to a stunning $2,150/year — but you can be smarter than that. Here's how you can save yourself as much as $820 annually in minutes (it's 100% free)

Story continues

The Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts rates will end at 6.1% by the end of 2024, while Fannie Mae is anticipating them to dip to 5.9% during the fourth quarter.

The Fed is expected to introduce cuts to the federal funds rate, which would impact home loan rates as well.

Analysts at Wells Fargo say that while lower financing costs and a boost in supply could help turn around the slump in home sales, recovery will be restricted by home price appreciation outpacing income growth — as demand continues to surpass supply.

“This dynamic, which is unlikely to change materially, ultimately stands to exert upward pressure on home prices and keep homeownership costs elevated,” analysts wrote in a recent report.

How to prepare

Corcoran is echoing the same remarks she made in December, when she encouraged Americans to buy sooner rather than later to avoid a surge in demand and prices when mortgage rates fall.

“Find yourself a great broker who knows how to hustle because there’s always a deal to be had — no exceptions to that rule,” Corcoran advised in an interview on ABC News.

She also recommended getting pre-approved for your mortgage, which lets lenders know you’re a serious buyer.

It’s entirely possible that you could secure a home today and refinance into a lower rate in the future when mortgage rates fall — but there are many folks who don’t have the funds to purchase now, or aren’t willing to take the risk that mortgage rates unexpectedly tick up this year instead.

But there are still other options for those hoping to invest in real estate. For example, you could grow your income by investing in shares of vacation homes or rental properties. Or you could get into the commercial space by buying shares in institutional-quality properties leased by national brands like Kroger and Walmart.

What to read next

These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how

Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.