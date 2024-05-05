Bank of Marin Bancorp First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$25.1m (down 23% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: US$2.92m (down 69% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 12% (down from 29% in 1Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$0.18 (down from US$0.59 in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Bank of Marin Bancorp Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 4.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 31%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 11% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 6.1% growth forecast for the Banks industry in the US.

Performance of the American Banks industry.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Bank of Marin Bancorp, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

