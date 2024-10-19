Bank of Maharashtra (BOM:532525) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Growth in Net Profit ...

Total Business Growth: 17% YoY.

Total Advances Growth: 19% YoY.

Total Deposits Growth: 15% YoY.

CASA Growth: 12% YoY, with an addition of INR 15,000 crores.

Retail Loan Growth: 23% YoY.

Agriculture Loan Growth: 34% YoY.

MSME Loan Growth: 25% YoY.

Corporate Book Growth: 9% YoY.

Gold Loan Growth: 60% YoY.

Gross NPA (GNPA): Improved to 1.84% from 2.19% YoY.

Net NPA (NNPA): 0.2%.

Total Recovery: INR 475 crores.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR): 98.31%.

Credit-Deposit (CD) Ratio: 78.72%.

Net Interest Income Growth: 15% YoY, with an addition of INR 375 crores.

Net Interest Margin (NIM): 3.98%.

Operating Profit Growth: 15% YoY, at INR 2,203 crores.

Net Profit Growth: 44% YoY, with an addition of INR 406 crores, totaling INR 1,326 crores.

Return on Assets (ROA): Improved by 36 basis points to 1.74%.

Return on Equity (ROE): 26.01%.

CET1 Ratio: 12%.

CRAR: 17.26%.

Release Date: October 15, 2024

Positive Points

Bank of Maharashtra (BOM:532525) reported a strong YoY growth in total business by 17% and advances by 19%.

The bank's CASA ratio remains robust at 50%, with a YoY growth of 12% in CASA deposits.

Asset quality has improved, with GNPA reduced to 1.84% from 2.19% a year ago, and NNPA at a low 0.2%.

Net profit saw a significant YoY increase of 44%, reaching INR 1,326 crores.

The bank is well-capitalized with a CET1 ratio of 12% and a CRAR of 17.26%.

Negative Points

The bank's SMA-2 book has increased significantly, raising concerns about potential future slippages.

Despite the overall growth, the corporate loan portfolio has shown a modest YoY growth of only 9%.

There is a conservative outlook on NIM due to potential rate cuts, with guidance set at 3.75% to 3.85%.

The bank's market share remains relatively small at 1.2%, primarily concentrated in Western India.

Operating expenses are high, impacting the cost-to-income ratio, which is currently at 38.8%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Congratulations on surpassing guidance. Will you revise your targets for ROA and NIM? A: We are performing well on ROA and NIM, but remain conservative due to potential rate cuts. We maintain guidance of 3.75%-3.85% for NIM and 1.6%-1.65% for ROA.

Q: Can you explain the growth in gold loans? Is it due to rising gold prices? A: Gold loans have seen traction post-COVID. We have improved infrastructure for safekeeping and appraisal, and see significant growth potential. Our portfolio is INR13,000 crores, aiming for INR15,000 crores by year-end.

Q: What is the status of your corporate loan portfolio? Are you reducing exposure? A: We maintain a 60-40 RAM to corporate ratio. We are open to opportunities in sectors like infra and renewable energy, and will not miss emerging opportunities.

Q: Can you provide details on your co-lending book? A: Our co-lending book is nearing INR2,000 crores. We partner with AA-rated NBFCs, ensuring good NIM and digitized processes. We plan to expand partnerships and grow this high-yielding portfolio.

Q: How are you managing liquidity given the cash flow changes and bond issuances? A: We are comfortable with liquidity, supported by a sizable investment portfolio and recent capital raises. We have adequate CRR and SLR, ensuring well-managed liquidity.

