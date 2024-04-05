Baker Hughes to supply liquefaction technology for Cedar LNG project

(Reuters) - Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday it will supply electric-driven liquefaction technologies to Cedar LNG in Canada.

The company has been benefiting from equipment supply contracts from new LNG-producing facilities as energy firms are betting on long-term demand for the super-chilled commodity.

Cedar LNG project, which refers to a proposed floating liquefied natural gas, is a joint venture between midstream service provider Pembina Pipeline Corp and Haisla Nation in Canada.

The award, which was booked in the first quarter of 2024, will have the oilfield services company supply a range of turbomachinery equipment to Cedar LNG.

Baker said it received the order from procurement and construction company Black & Veatch.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)