Bahnhof And Two More Leading Dividend Stocks In Sweden

Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating European markets and rising bond yields, Sweden's investment landscape continues to attract attention for its stable dividend-paying stocks. In such an environment, identifying companies with robust dividend histories can be particularly appealing to investors looking for steady returns in uncertain times.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Sweden

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Zinzino (OM:ZZ B) 4.44% ★★★★★★ Betsson (OM:BETS B) 5.80% ★★★★★☆ Loomis (OM:LOOMIS) 4.50% ★★★★★☆ HEXPOL (OM:HPOL B) 3.39% ★★★★★☆ Axfood (OM:AXFO) 3.06% ★★★★★☆ Duni (OM:DUNI) 4.93% ★★★★★☆ Nordea Bank Abp (OM:NDA SE) 8.19% ★★★★★☆ Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OM:SEB A) 5.52% ★★★★★☆ Avanza Bank Holding (OM:AZA) 4.45% ★★★★★☆ Bilia (OM:BILI A) 4.66% ★★★★☆☆

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Bahnhof AB (publ) operates in the Internet and telecommunications sector primarily in Sweden and across Europe, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 5.52 billion.

Operations: Bahnhof AB generates revenue through its operations in the retail market, totaling SEK 1.30 billion, and the corporate market (excluding Typhoon) with SEK 606.24 million.

Dividend Yield: 3.9%

Bahnhof AB has demonstrated a stable dividend history over the past decade, with dividends per share showing growth annually. Despite trading 23.8% below estimated fair value, its dividend yield of 3.86% remains below the top quartile of Swedish dividend stocks at 4.16%. Challenges include a high payout ratio at 97.5%, indicating dividends are not well-covered by earnings, though cash flows cover current payouts with a cash payout ratio of 76.9%. Recent financials show an increase in revenue and net income, supporting potential sustainability in its dividend payments amidst these challenges.

OM:BAHN B Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Betsson AB operates an online gaming business across the Nordic countries, Latin America, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and other global markets, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 17.46 billion.

Operations: Betsson AB generates revenue primarily from its Casinos & Resorts segment, amounting to €0.97 billion.

Dividend Yield: 5.8%

Betsson AB's dividend yield of 5.8% ranks in the top 25% of Swedish dividend payers, supported by a sustainable payout ratio of 48.9% and cash payout ratio of 46.9%. Despite this, dividends have shown volatility over the past decade, with significant annual fluctuations exceeding 20%. Recent strategic expansions into new markets like Peru could influence future stability and growth. The company's earnings grew by 32.9% last year, suggesting potential for continued financial health amidst its expansion efforts.

OM:BETS B Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Husqvarna AB (publ) specializes in manufacturing and distributing outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care equipment, with a market capitalization of approximately SEK 49.51 billion.

Operations: Husqvarna AB's revenue is primarily generated from three segments: Gardena at SEK 13.06 billion, Husqvarna Construction at SEK 8.23 billion, and Husqvarna Forest & Garden at SEK 29.38 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Husqvarna's recent dividend affirmation at SEK 3.00 per share reflects a commitment to shareholder returns, despite a high payout ratio of 92.8% indicating potential stress on earnings coverage. The company's financial position shows vulnerability with significant debt levels, yet dividends have been consistent over the past decade. Recent leadership changes, including Claus Andersen stepping in as interim President of the Gardena Division, could impact operational stability and future financial performance. Trading at 39.3% below estimated fair value suggests attractiveness relative to market peers; however, concerns about dividend sustainability persist due to inadequate earnings coverage.

OM:HUSQ B Dividend History as at Jul 2024

