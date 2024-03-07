Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.'s (TSE:BDGI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.18 on 15th of April. This will take the annual payment to 1.5% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Badger Infrastructure Solutions was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The company is clearly earning enough to pay this type of dividend, but it is definitely focused on returning cash to shareholders, rather than growing the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 117.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $0.35, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.5. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.6% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. However, Badger Infrastructure Solutions' EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Badger Infrastructure Solutions that investors should take into consideration. Is Badger Infrastructure Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

