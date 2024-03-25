Awale, Burcon, Cronos at 52-Week Highs on News
Awale Resources Limited (V.ARIC) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Monday. Awale reported outstanding assay results at the Odienné Project of 45.7 g/t gold over 32m from a new breccia pipe at the Charger target.
Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (T.BU) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents Monday. Burcon announces the successful completion of end-to-end validation trials and the start of commercial-scale production for the world's first high purity 95% hempseed protein isolate.
Cronos Group Inc. (T.CRON) hit a new 52-week high of $3.42 Monday. Cronos today announced today the launch of Lord Jones® Chocolate Fusions, its exciting first entry into the chocolate edibles category.
ADENTRA Inc. (T.ADEN) hit a new 52-week high of $23.82 Monday. No news stories available today.
ARC Resources Ltd. (T.ARX) hit a new 52-week high of $40.37 Monday. No news stories available today.
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T.ATH) hit a new 52-week high of $5.46 Monday. No news stories available today.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T.BDGI) hit a new 52-week high of $50.60 Monday. No news stories available today.
Bioharvest Sciences Inc (C.BHSC) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (C.BVCI) hit a new 52-week high of $1.30 Monday. No news stories available today.
Colonial Coal International Corp. (V.CAD) hit a new 52-week high of $2.50 Monday. No news stories available today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T.CGG) hit a new 52-week high of $8.51 Monday. No news stories available today.
California Nanotechnologies Corp. (V.CNO) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Canadian Natural Resources (T.CNQ) hit a new 52-week high of $102.67 Monday. No news stories available today.
Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A Shares (T.DGS) hit a new 52-week high of $6.15 Monday. No news stories available today.
Eldorado Gold Corporation (T.ELD) hit a new 52-week high of $18.49 Monday. No news stories available today.
Enerplus Corporation (T.ERF) hit a new 52-week high of $25.88 Monday. No news stories available today.
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T.FFN) hit a new 52-week high of $5.71 Monday. No news stories available today.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (T.FORA) hit a new 52-week high of $8.18 Monday. No news stories available today.
Falco Resources Ltd. (V.FPC) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Firan Technology Group Corporation (T.FTG) hit a new 52-week high of $5.99 Monday. No news stories available today.
Galiano Gold Inc. (T.GAU) hit a new 52-week high of $1.77 Monday. No news stories available today.
Generation Uranium Inc. (V.GEN) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Givex Corp. (T.GIVX) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (V.GSI) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (C.GTII) hit a new 52-week high of $18.47 Monday. No news stories available today.
Hannan Metals Ltd. (V.HAN) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Monday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.HPS.A) hit a new 52-week high of $125.12 Monday. No news stories available today.
Headwater Exploration Inc. (T.HWX) hit a new 52-week high of $7.75 Monday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T.IMO) hit a new 52-week high of $94.02 Monday. No news stories available today.