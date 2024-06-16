Avoid These 30 States in Retirement If You Want To Keep Your Money

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Finding the right place to live out your retirement years isn’t easy. There’s a lot to consider, such as the cost of living, access to healthcare and taxes. Besides financial concerns, you’ll want to select a place that suits your lifestyle and offers activities that appeal to you, such as golf or the arts.

Some states are more retiree friendly than others. If you’ll receive a pension or Social Security, consider whether your chosen state taxes your benefits. If you plan to buy a new home or already own one, compare property tax rates. You’ll find that your money stretches farther in some states than others.

Another factor is access to healthcare. If you have a medical condition, look for a location that provides the treatment you need. As you age, you may need additional medical care, including assisted living or nursing home services. Costs for healthcare needs may differ significantly from state to state.

GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across several financial factors, including state sales tax rates, property tax, home values, annual healthcare spending, cost of living and average Social Security benefits. Here are the 30 most expensive states for retirees, according to the findings.

California

State Sales Tax: 8.85%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

Median Home Value: $802,223

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,181

Cost of Living Index: 138.5

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,883

Vermont

State Sales Tax: 6.36%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.83%

Median Home Value: $384,416

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,992

Cost of Living Index: 115.3

Average Social Security Benefits: $2,045

Rhode Island

State Sales Tax: 7.00%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.40%

Median Home Value: $462,130

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,121

Cost of Living Index: 110.7

Average Social Security Benefits: $2,018

Hawaii

State Sales Tax: 4.50%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.32%

Median Home Value: $993,855

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $9,282

Cost of Living Index: 180.3

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,942

Connecticut

State Sales Tax: 6.35%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.79%

Median Home Value: $419,568

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,196

Cost of Living Index: 112.8

Average Social Security Benefits: $2,171

New Mexico

State Sales Tax: 7.62%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.67%

Median Home Value: $300,959

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,487

Cost of Living Index: 94

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,789

New York

State Sales Tax: 8.53%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.40%

Median Home Value: $436,305

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,023

Cost of Living Index: 125.9

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,931

New Jersey

State Sales Tax: 6.60%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.23%

Median Home Value: $529,436

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,487

Cost of Living Index: 113.9

Average Social Security Benefits: $2,139

Massachusetts

State Sales Tax: 6.25%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.14%

Median Home Value: $633,964

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,513

Cost of Living Index: 146.5

Average Social Security Benefits: $2,080

Colorado

State Sales Tax: 7.81%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.55%

Median Home Value: $561,299

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,570

Cost of Living Index: 105.1

Average Social Security Benefits: $2,022

Texas

State Sales Tax: 8.20%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.68%

Median Home Value: $304,538

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,080

Cost of Living Index: 92.7

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,836

Alaska

State Sales Tax: 1.82%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.04%

Median Home Value: $367,805

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $11,167

Cost of Living Index: 125.2

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,875

Kansas

State Sales Tax: 8.65%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.34%

Median Home Value: $224,241

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,306

Cost of Living Index: 87.1

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,996

Montana

State Sales Tax: 0%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.74%

Median Home Value: $458,022

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,367

Cost of Living Index: 102.9

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,824

Illinois

State Sales Tax: 8.86%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.08%

Median Home Value: $262,741

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,163

Cost of Living Index: 92.1

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,947

Minnesota

State Sales Tax: 8.04%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.11%

Median Home Value: $337,425

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,234

Cost of Living Index: 94.1

Average Social Security Benefits: $2,109

Washington

State Sales Tax: 9.38%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.87%

Median Home Value: $605,770

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $9,078

Cost of Living Index: 116

Average Social Security Benefits: $2,082

Maine

State Sales Tax: 5.50%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.24%

Median Home Value: $389,059

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,759

Cost of Living Index: 109.9

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,868

Utah

State Sales Tax: 7.25%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.57%

Median Home Value: $528,822

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $6,861

Cost of Living Index: 103.2

Average Social Security Benefits: $2,035

Ohio

State Sales Tax: 7.24%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.59%

Median Home Value: $225,256

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,382

Cost of Living Index: 94.7

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,836

Louisiana

State Sales Tax: 9.56%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.56%

Median Home Value: $200,071

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,442

Cost of Living Index: 91

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,684

Nevada

State Sales Tax: 8.24%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.59%

Median Home Value: $448,674

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $6,914

Cost of Living Index: 101

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,779

Florida

State Sales Tax: 7.00%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.91%

Median Home Value: $415,201

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,276

Cost of Living Index: 100.7

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,859

Mississippi

State Sales Tax: 7.06%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.67%

Median Home Value: $177,510

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,419

Cost of Living Index: 86.3

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,659

Georgia

State Sales Tax: 7.38%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.92%

Median Home Value: $329,225

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,563

Cost of Living Index: 90.8

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,818

Wisconsin

State Sales Tax: 5.70%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.61%

Median Home Value: $298,247

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,467

Cost of Living Index: 95.1

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,977

Arkansas

State Sales Tax: 9.45%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.64%

Median Home Value: $202,829

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $6,598

Cost of Living Index: 89

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,715

North Carolina

State Sales Tax: 7.00%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.82%

Median Home Value: $330,655

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,151

Cost of Living Index: 95.3

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,900

Oklahoma

State Sales Tax: 8.99%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.89%

Median Home Value: $204,508

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $6,982

Cost of Living Index: 86.2

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,815

North Dakota

State Sales Tax: 7.04%

State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.98%

Median Home Value: $258,005

Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,384

Cost of Living Index: 94.6

Average Social Security Benefits: $1,908

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Avoid These 30 States in Retirement If You Want To Keep Your Money