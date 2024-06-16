Advertisement
Avoid These 30 States in Retirement If You Want To Keep Your Money

Finding the right place to live out your retirement years isn’t easy. There’s a lot to consider, such as the cost of living, access to healthcare and taxes. Besides financial concerns, you’ll want to select a place that suits your lifestyle and offers activities that appeal to you, such as golf or the arts.

Some states are more retiree friendly than others. If you’ll receive a pension or Social Security, consider whether your chosen state taxes your benefits. If you plan to buy a new home or already own one, compare property tax rates. You’ll find that your money stretches farther in some states than others.

Another factor is access to healthcare. If you have a medical condition, look for a location that provides the treatment you need. As you age, you may need additional medical care, including assisted living or nursing home services. Costs for healthcare needs may differ significantly from state to state.

GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states across several financial factors, including state sales tax rates, property tax, home values, annual healthcare spending, cost of living and average Social Security benefits. Here are the 30 most expensive states for retirees, according to the findings.

California

  • State Sales Tax: 8.85%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • Median Home Value: $802,223

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,181

  • Cost of Living Index: 138.5

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,883

Vermont

  • State Sales Tax: 6.36%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.83%

  • Median Home Value: $384,416

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,992

  • Cost of Living Index: 115.3

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $2,045

Rhode Island

  • State Sales Tax: 7.00%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.40%

  • Median Home Value: $462,130

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,121

  • Cost of Living Index: 110.7

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $2,018

Hawaii

  • State Sales Tax: 4.50%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.32%

  • Median Home Value: $993,855

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $9,282

  • Cost of Living Index: 180.3

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,942

Connecticut

  • State Sales Tax: 6.35%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.79%

  • Median Home Value: $419,568

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,196

  • Cost of Living Index: 112.8

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $2,171

New Mexico

  • State Sales Tax: 7.62%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.67%

  • Median Home Value: $300,959

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,487

  • Cost of Living Index: 94

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,789

New York

  • State Sales Tax: 8.53%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.40%

  • Median Home Value: $436,305

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,023

  • Cost of Living Index: 125.9

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,931

New Jersey

  • State Sales Tax: 6.60%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.23%

  • Median Home Value: $529,436

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,487

  • Cost of Living Index: 113.9

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $2,139

Massachusetts

  • State Sales Tax: 6.25%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.14%

  • Median Home Value: $633,964

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,513

  • Cost of Living Index: 146.5

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $2,080

Colorado

  • State Sales Tax: 7.81%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.55%

  • Median Home Value: $561,299

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,570

  • Cost of Living Index: 105.1

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $2,022

Texas

  • State Sales Tax: 8.20%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.68%

  • Median Home Value: $304,538

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,080

  • Cost of Living Index: 92.7

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,836

Alaska

  • State Sales Tax: 1.82%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.04%

  • Median Home Value: $367,805

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $11,167

  • Cost of Living Index: 125.2

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,875

Kansas

  • State Sales Tax: 8.65%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.34%

  • Median Home Value: $224,241

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,306

  • Cost of Living Index: 87.1

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,996

Montana

  • State Sales Tax: 0%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.74%

  • Median Home Value: $458,022

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,367

  • Cost of Living Index: 102.9

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,824

Illinois

  • State Sales Tax: 8.86%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.08%

  • Median Home Value: $262,741

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,163

  • Cost of Living Index: 92.1

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,947

Minnesota

  • State Sales Tax: 8.04%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.11%

  • Median Home Value: $337,425

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,234

  • Cost of Living Index: 94.1

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $2,109

Washington

  • State Sales Tax: 9.38%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.87%

  • Median Home Value: $605,770

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $9,078

  • Cost of Living Index: 116

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $2,082

Maine

  • State Sales Tax: 5.50%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.24%

  • Median Home Value: $389,059

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,759

  • Cost of Living Index: 109.9

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,868

Utah

  • State Sales Tax: 7.25%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: Yes

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.57%

  • Median Home Value: $528,822

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $6,861

  • Cost of Living Index: 103.2

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $2,035

Ohio

  • State Sales Tax: 7.24%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.59%

  • Median Home Value: $225,256

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,382

  • Cost of Living Index: 94.7

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,836

Louisiana

  • State Sales Tax: 9.56%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.56%

  • Median Home Value: $200,071

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,442

  • Cost of Living Index: 91

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,684

Nevada

  • State Sales Tax: 8.24%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.59%

  • Median Home Value: $448,674

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $6,914

  • Cost of Living Index: 101

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,779

Florida

  • State Sales Tax: 7.00%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.91%

  • Median Home Value: $415,201

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,276

  • Cost of Living Index: 100.7

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,859

Mississippi

  • State Sales Tax: 7.06%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.67%

  • Median Home Value: $177,510

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,419

  • Cost of Living Index: 86.3

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,659

Georgia

  • State Sales Tax: 7.38%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.92%

  • Median Home Value: $329,225

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $7,563

  • Cost of Living Index: 90.8

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,818

Wisconsin

  • State Sales Tax: 5.70%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.61%

  • Median Home Value: $298,247

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,467

  • Cost of Living Index: 95.1

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,977

Arkansas

  • State Sales Tax: 9.45%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.64%

  • Median Home Value: $202,829

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $6,598

  • Cost of Living Index: 89

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,715

North Carolina

  • State Sales Tax: 7.00%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.82%

  • Median Home Value: $330,655

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,151

  • Cost of Living Index: 95.3

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,900

Oklahoma

  • State Sales Tax: 8.99%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.89%

  • Median Home Value: $204,508

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $6,982

  • Cost of Living Index: 86.2

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,815

North Dakota

  • State Sales Tax: 7.04%

  • State Tax on Social Security Benefits: No

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.98%

  • Median Home Value: $258,005

  • Average Annual Healthcare Spending: $8,384

  • Cost of Living Index: 94.6

  • Average Social Security Benefits: $1,908

