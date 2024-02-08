Aurora Cannabis reports $25.2M net loss as it buys Australian medical pot firm

EDMONTON — Aurora Cannabis Inc. has announced a deal to buy the 90 per cent stake they don't already own in medical cannabis company MedReleaf Australia.

The deal valued the Australian medical cannabis distribution company at AUD$50 million or about $44 million in Canadian dollars.

Edmonton-based Aurora says it paid A$9.45 million in cash with the balance in common shares issued.

The deal came as the company reported a third-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $25.2 million compared with a net loss of $62.4 million a year earlier.

Aurora says the lower net loss stemmed from a $32.7 million increase in gross profit and a $10.4 million decrease in operating expenses.

Its total net revenue for the period ended Dec. 31 hit $64.4 million compared with $61.1 million a year prior.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ACB)

The Canadian Press