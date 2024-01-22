Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS): Is Breakeven Near?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATOS) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$27m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$30m, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Atossa Therapeutics will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Atossa Therapeutics, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of US$63m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2026? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 62% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Atossa Therapeutics' upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Atossa Therapeutics has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

