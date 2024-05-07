Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (AESI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth ...

Revenue: $193 million total sales, with $113 million from product sales and $79 million from logistics operations.

Net Income: $27 million, representing a net income margin of 14%.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.26.

Adjusted EBITDA: $76 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 39%.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $71 million, yielding an adjusted free cash flow margin of 37%.

Dividend: Increased by 5% to $0.22 per share.

Capital Expenditure: $88 million on growth projects, with $75 million allocated to Dune Express.

Cash and Equivalents: $187 million at the end of the quarter.

Total Debt: $481 million.

Plant Operating Costs: $10.88 per ton.

Positive Points

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE:AESI) demonstrated strong resilience and adaptability following a fire at the Kermit facility, quickly implementing temporary solutions to continue operations.

The acquisition of Hi-Crush has been successfully integrated, enhancing Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE:AESI)'s scale and operational capabilities, which has been positively received by customers.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE:AESI) is leading in technology and innovation, particularly with the development of the Dune Express, which is expected to significantly enhance logistics and efficiency.

The company has maintained a robust financial position, with significant revenue from product sales and service sales, and a commitment to increasing shareholder dividends.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE:AESI) continues to expand its logistics capabilities, now delivering over 50% of total sand volumes using its last-mile crews, enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency.

Negative Points

The fire at the Kermit facility, although quickly managed, did cause temporary disruptions and required significant effort and resources to maintain operations.

There are ongoing challenges with integrating new technologies and expansions, such as the commissioning of new dredges, which are critical for operational efficiency but also pose risks if not smoothly implemented.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE:AESI) faces potential volatility in sand price and demand, which could impact financial performance despite current contracts.

The company anticipates a $20 million to $40 million EBITDA impact due to the fire incident and subsequent operational adjustments, indicating potential short-term financial strain.

While Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE:AESI) is expanding its technological and logistical capabilities, the full operational integration and customer adoption of new systems like the Dune Express and multi-trailer operations require careful management to realize expected efficiencies and market advantages.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk us through the steps taken in the collaboration required to reopen the plant so quickly after the fire? A: John Turner, CEO, President, CFO of Atlas Energy Solutions, highlighted the collaborative efforts between Atlas and Hi-Crush employees. Chris Scholla, Chief Supply Chain Officer, detailed the technical steps taken, such as modifying conveyors for a temporary load-out solution. This rapid response showcased the company's adaptability and strong teamwork across various departments.

Q: Could you remind us of the cost impact on OpEx once the new dredges are fully set up and running? A: John Turner mentioned that the new dredges are expected to decrease costs by about $3 per ton, aiming for an OpEx of around $6.50 per ton. He also discussed the potential use of an older dredge at Hi-Crush's Kermit facility to explore further cost efficiencies.

Q: How are you thinking about the opportunity and odds of using one of the older dredges at the Hi-Crush's Kermit facility? A: John Turner explained that they plan to test the older dredge at Hi-Crush's facility later in the year, focusing first on commissioning the new dredges. The success of this test will determine the feasibility of using dredge mining across the entire Kermit facility.

Q: What is your view on the recent acquisition of a major competitor by private equity, and how do you think it might impact the market? A: Ben Brigham, Executive Chairman, expressed that the acquisition validates the industry's value and sees potential for Atlas's valuation to align more closely with midstream or production and field services, given its strong cash flow and growth profile.

Q: Regarding the Dune Express, can you provide an update on contracting and customer feedback? A: John Turner discussed the strong customer interest in Dune Express, noting that existing logistics contracts are expected to transition smoothly to include Dune Express services. Chris Scholla added that the integration of Dune Express is anticipated to enhance operational efficiencies and safety by reducing truck traffic.

Q: Can you provide an update on pricing and volume expectations for the year, especially considering the impact of the fire at the Kermit facility? A: John Turner mentioned that Atlas is still securing contracts with sand prices in the mid-20s and has about 80% of its volumes contracted for the year. He highlighted the ongoing integration of Hi-Crush and the potential for increased demand and capacity utilization at Atlas's facilities.

