Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Atalaya Mining:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = €41m ÷ (€662m - €125m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Atalaya Mining has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Atalaya Mining's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Atalaya Mining here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Atalaya Mining doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 7.7%. However it looks like Atalaya Mining might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From Atalaya Mining's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Atalaya Mining's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 58% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

