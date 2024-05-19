ASX Growth Companies With Insider Ownership As High As 18%

Today, the ASX200 experienced a decline of 0.85%, with most sectors losing ground except for materials. Notably, IT stocks faced significant pressure, dropping over 3%, and the Health Care sector also saw a decrease of 2%. In such fluctuating market conditions, companies with high insider ownership can be particularly compelling as these insiders may have a deeper commitment to the company's success and resilience in challenging times.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In Australia

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) 13.9% 86.3% Cettire (ASX:CTT) 28.7% 29.9% Gratifii (ASX:GTI) 15.6% 112.4% Acrux (ASX:ACR) 14.6% 115.3% Doctor Care Anywhere Group (ASX:DOC) 28.4% 96.4% Hillgrove Resources (ASX:HGO) 10.4% 45.4% Alpha HPA (ASX:A4N) 28.3% 95.9% Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) 16.4% 63.9% SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) 11.4% 69.4% Chrysos (ASX:C79) 21.3% 57.5%

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Alkane Resources Limited is a gold exploration and production company based in Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$374.16 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its gold operations, totaling approximately A$186.83 million.

Insider Ownership: 11.1%

Alkane Resources, an Australian growth company with high insider ownership, is poised for substantial growth with earnings forecasted to increase by 31.9% annually. Despite trading at 87.4% below its estimated fair value and revenue expected to rise by 20.9% per year, challenges persist as profit margins have declined from last year's 25.6% to 16.2%. Recent presentations in London and Sydney highlight ongoing engagement and visibility in the industry despite a recent dip in half-year earnings and income.

ASX:ALK Ownership Breakdown as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Emerald Resources NL is a company focused on the exploration and development of mineral reserves in Cambodia and Australia, with a market capitalization of approximately A$2.49 billion.

Operations: The primary revenue for the company is generated from mine operations, totaling A$339.32 million.

Insider Ownership: 18.5%

Emerald Resources, reflecting a robust growth trajectory in the Australian market, reported a significant increase in half-year earnings to A$46.87 million from A$26.59 million, with sales jumping from A$133.69 million to A$176.75 million as of December 2023. The company is trading at 72.7% below its fair value and is expected to see earnings grow by 22.76% annually and revenue by 19.4% per year, outpacing the general market's growth rate of 5%. However, shareholder dilution occurred over the past year, and its projected return on equity is considered low at 17.9%.

ASX:EMR Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Mineral Resources Limited is a mining services company operating in Australia, Asia, and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately A$15.33 billion.

Operations: The company generates its revenue primarily from three segments: mining services, which brought in A$2.82 billion, followed by iron ore at A$2.50 billion, and lithium contributing A$1.60 billion.

Insider Ownership: 11.6%

Mineral Resources Limited, despite a dip in profit margins from 16.3% to 7.9%, is trading at 28.7% below its estimated fair value and shows promising growth prospects with earnings expected to rise by 29.2% annually, outstripping the Australian market's forecast of 13.6%. Revenue growth is also robust at an annual rate of 10.7%, again surpassing the market average of 5%. However, financial challenges are evident as interest payments are poorly covered by earnings.

ASX:MIN Earnings and Revenue Growth as at May 2024

Companies discussed in this article include ASX:ALKASX:EMR ASX:MIN and

