Aston Martin's Latest DBX 707 Could Make You Feel Like Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

Aston Martin is leaning into its participation in Formula 1 this year with a new special edition model. Known as the Aston Martin DBX 707 AMR24, this unique twist on the brand’s super-SUV brings a ton of visual cues inspired by the AMR24 racer with which it shares a name.

Aston Martin made its return to F1 back in 2021, putting an end to a drought that had been running since 1960. The team has been a midfield favorite in the years since; it's currently sitting in fifth place in the 2024 standings. The brand’s presence is still clearly felt on the track, however, with the green-liveried racers consistently being some of the most beautiful cars on the grid. (It also doesn’t hurt to have Fernando Alonso on your roster.) Aston also supplies the series with its Safety Car by way of a Vantage, as well as the Medical Car by way of the DBX 707. All of which goes a certain ways to explaining why an SUV needs an F1-based special edition.

Aston Martin

Like every DBX 707, the AMR24 models will come equipped with an AMG-supplied twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine, which produces 697 hp and 663 lb-ft. The engine is mated to a quick shifting nine-speed automatic gearbox, which alongside all-wheel drive helps the SUV rip off a 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.1 seconds. Top speed is unchanged at 193 mph.

The real changes to the DBX 707 AMR24 are visual ones. Customers will have the choice of three unique exterior hues: Podium Green, Onyx Black or Neutron White. Every model will feature 23-inch Fortis wheels finished in either satin or gloss black. Behind the wheels sit a set of carbon ceramic brakes, with Aston Martin Racing Green or AMR Lime calipers. You’ll also have the choice of either Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents on the SUVs exposed carbon elements, mirroring the looks of the racing car. The special edition also includes a bespoke AMR24 engine plaque.

Aston Martin

Customers will also have the choice between two interior colorways, both of which bring some of those lime accents from the exterior. The door sills also feature an etching of the AMR24 F1 car, reminding you that your SUV builder is also serious about racing.



Aston Martin is now taking orders for this new special edition model, but hasn’t shared pricing information at this time. Given how well-received the standard DBX 707 has been, surely some people want a version with an F1 twist.

