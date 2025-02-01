Ask an Advisor: I'm 62, My Husband Is 68-Can I Start Spousal Benefits and Switch to Mine Later?

Financial advisor and columnist Jeremy Suschak

My husband began drawing his Social Security at age 62. He is 68 now (born in 1955), while I am 62 (born 1961). If I begin to draw my Social Security now it will be reduced, of course. Can I collect spousal benefits from him now and then switch to my benefit at my full retirement age (FRA) of 67? Since he began drawing early does that affect my spousal benefit amount, either now or later at my FRA?

– Rietta

Before covering some of the details of how spousal benefits work, I’ll answer the two questions presented at a high level. First, unfortunately, you are not able to collect spousal benefits and subsequently switch to your own benefits at full retirement age (FRA). Second, the fact that your husband began drawing his own benefits early does not affect your spousal benefit amount but early claiming on your part will. (And if you have additional questions about Social Security, consider speaking with a financial advisor.)

Changing the Basis of Social Security Benefits

As mentioned, it is not possible to switch from spousal benefits to your own benefits at your FRA. This switch is what was known as “file and suspend,” a strategy that was eliminated through The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015. Following this piece of legislation, individuals who are eligible for their own benefits and spousal benefits must apply for both benefits through a process called “deemed filing.”

Deemed filing essentially means that if you have your own working history and file for either spousal benefits or your own benefits, then you automatically apply for both. The Social Security Administration will pay a combination of the two benefits, with the total equaling whichever benefit is higher. (A financial advisor can help you navigate deemed filing and other components of Social Security planning.)

The Impact of Drawing Social Security Benefits Early

A woman applies for Social Security benefits through the deemed filing process.

The timing of your husband’s filing will not impact your spousal benefit amount, either today or at your FRA. Individuals who are eligible for spousal benefits can receive up to 50% of the “working spouse’s” primary insurance amount (PIA). PIA is the full benefit a person is entitled to if they wait until FRA to collect Social Security benefits. In the calculation of spousal benefits, the PIA is not adjusted if the working spouse begins collecting before their own FRA.

However, spousal benefit amounts are adjusted to reflect when you — the potential collector of spousal benefits — file for Social Security. Specifically, your monthly benefit will be reduced in perpetuity for each month you begin collecting early. The current reduction factors applied to spousal benefits are 25/36 of one percent (approximately 0.7%) per month up to 36 months before FRA, and an additional 5/12 of one percent (approximately 0.42%) per month if the number of months before FRA exceeds 36.

