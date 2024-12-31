Ask an Advisor: With $1.85M Saved, Will We Be Ready to Retire When the Kids Turn 18?

My wife and I are 30 and 34. We have $950,000 in Roth IRAs, $900,000 in mutual funds and five-year CDs and we own our home worth $600,000. We have zero debt. I feel like we have to keep saving and investing to have a financially secure future, but my wife wants to live more in the moment and let our investments take care of themselves.

I have all our investments professionally managed and they all have done quite well over the years. We have four children and may have more but would like to stop working when the youngest graduates high school, in about 18 to 20 years from now. I make $220,000 a year and my wife currently stays home. She would like to go back to work eventually. I’m curious if we have the room to “live” more now or if my “keep-digging-in” approach is needed. Any advice would be appreciated.

– Douglas

I think there’s a good chance you could afford to live a little more now, depending on what your spending target is and how much you currently save. I’ll show you my reasoning so that you can decide if you’re comfortable with it.

There are a number of ways you could approach answering this question, each with different starting points. I’ll demonstrate it in the simplest way that I think allows you to see the big picture most clearly before digging into the details.

How Much Will Your Investments Be Worth?

Let’s start by looking at your investments and making a simple projection of how much they will be worth. You have about $1.85 million saved between the Roth IRAs, mutual funds and CDs. We need to estimate an investment return going forward. You should consider your own investment style and risk tolerance when making these projections, but let’s look at a few potential scenarios. After 20 years, your savings could grow to:

$4,908,601 at 5% per year

$7,158,916 at 7% per year

$10,368,160 at 9% per year

This assumes you don’t save any more money, and only let your current investments grow at the estimated annual rate of return. (A financial advisor can help you make similar projections and estimate how much money you can afford to withdraw in retirement.)

Accounting for Inflation

A man checks his investment portfolio and calculates how much it could be worth in 20 years.

We also want to consider the impact of inflation over such a long period of time. I think the easiest way to do that here is to adjust your savings balance. The values above reflect nominal dollars, but we can adjust them to reflect their “real” value after inflation.