Arrow, Capital, Fortis at 52-Week Highs on News

Arrow Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AXL) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Wednesday. Arrow provided an update on operational activity, particularly at the multi horizon, Carrizales Norte field on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin of Colombia where Arrow holds a 50 percent beneficial interest.

Capital Power Corporation (T.CPX) hit a new 52-week high of $42.92 Wednesday. Capital today released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company generated adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $178 million and net cash flows from operating activities of $136 million. It also generated adjusted EBITDA of $323 million and a net income of $76 million

Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS) hit a new 52-week high of $57.80 Wednesday. Fortis released its second quarter results and 2024 Sustainability Report. Second quarter net earnings were $331 million or $0.67 per common share, up from $294 million or $0.61 per common share in 2023 Adjusted net earnings per common share of $0.67, up from $0.62 in the second quarter of 2023

ATCO Ltd. (T.ACO.X) hit a new 52-week high of $43.16 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

ADENTRA Inc. (T.ADEN) hit a new 52-week high of $44.40 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T.AEM) hit a new 52-week high of $106.73 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Aurania Resources Ltd. (V.ARU) hit a new 52-week high of 49 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Athabasca Oil Corporation (T.ATH) hit a new 52-week high of $5.67 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (T.BAM) hit a new 52-week high of $61.19 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V.BEW) hit a new 52-week high of 55 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Brookfield Corporation (T.BN) hit a new 52-week high of $68.09 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Big Banc Split Corp. Class A Shares (T.BNK) hit a new 52-week high of $11.06 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Beyond Oil Ltd (C.BOIL) hit a new 52-week high of $1.70 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Colonial Coal International Corp. (V.CAD) hit a new 52-week high of $3.32 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T.CEU) hit a new 52-week high of $8.27 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T.CF) hit a new 52-week high of $9.47 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Carlin Gold Corporation (V.CGD) hit a new 52-week high of 26.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Canadian General Investments Limited (T.CGI) hit a new 52-week high of $40.04 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (T.CHE.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $9.50 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T.CM) hit a new 52-week high of $71.60 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T.CPH) hit a new 52-week high of $12.50 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Canadian Western Bank (T.CWB) hit a new 52-week high of $48.06 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Definity Financial Corporation (T.DFY) hit a new 52-week high of $48.21 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Enterprise Group Inc. (T.E) hit a new 52-week high of $1.48 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Flow Capital Corp. (V.FW) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (T.GIL) hit a new 52-week high of $56.61 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Goliath Resources Limited (V.GOT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.21 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $43.39 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Intact Financial Corporation (T.IFC) hit a new 52-week high of $249.03 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (T.JWEL) hit a new 52-week high of $32.81 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Keyera Corp. (T.KEY) hit a new 52-week high of $38.76 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Leon's Furniture Limited (T.LNF) hit a new 52-week high of $27.40 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Lundin Gold Inc. (T.LUG) hit a new 52-week high of $23.87 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation (T.MAL) hit a new 52-week high of $9.46 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation (T.MKP) hit a new 52-week high of $17.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Royal Canadian Mint (T.MNT) hit a new 52-week high of $34.89 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (V.NCI) hit a new 52-week high of $1.27 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

NFI Group Inc. (T.NFI) hit a new 52-week high of $17.33 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Newmont Corporation (T.NGT) hit a new 52-week high of $67.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Secure Energy Services Inc. (T.SES) hit a new 52-week high of $12.20 Wednesday. No news stories available today.