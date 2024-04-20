Richard Deily, the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX), has sold 6,256 shares of the company on April 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.Argan Inc is a holding company that conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, primarily engaged in providing a full range of engineering, procurement, and construction services to the power generation and renewable energy sectors.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,256 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The transaction history for Argan Inc insiders over the past year indicates a total of 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells.

Argan Inc's CFO, SVP Richard Deily Sells Company Shares

On the date of the recent sale by Richard Deily, shares of Argan Inc were trading at $61.15, giving the company a market capitalization of $819.828 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.91, which is above the industry median of 15.32 and also higher than Argan Inc's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, with a GF Value of $55.68, indicating that Argan Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

