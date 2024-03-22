Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of RNA therapeutics for rare diseases and vaccines, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Scientific Officer & Chief Operating Officer Pad Chivukula disposed of 8,565 shares of the company on March 19, 2024.Pad Chivukulas transaction was executed at an average price of $35.01 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $299,785.65. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc stands adjusted as per the latest filings.Over the past year, Pad Chivukula has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a cumulative total of 93,565 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 12 recorded sells and no insider buys during the same period.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc's Chief Scientific Officer & COO Pad Chivukula Sells 8,565 Shares

On the valuation front, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $35.01 on the date of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $891.164 million.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.31, with a GuruFocus Value of $111.56, indicating that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.Investors and stakeholders in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and the company's valuation metrics as part of their investment research and decision-making processes.

