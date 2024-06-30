The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE): Did This Potash Stock Perform Well in Q1?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Potash Stocks to Buy. In this article, we are going to take a look at where The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) stands against the other potash stocks.

Global Potash Market: Rising Demand, Key Players, and Future Growth Projections

Potash encompasses various minerals rich in potassium, primarily potassium chloride (muriate of potash), which dominates the global market. Other compounds like sulfate of potash make up the remainder of the market. As the world's population is expected to reach over 9.7 billion by 2050, the need for potash-based fertilizers will only continue to rise.

The agricultural sector uses more than 95% of the world's potash production, with the remainder going toward commercial and industrial goods like detergents. The US Geological Survey states that historically, a third of the world's potash supply has come from Russia and Belarus combined.

In addition to phosphate and nitrogen, potash is necessary for crop health and is vital for plant growth. However, intensive farming depletes potash reserves, making synthetic fertilizers necessary. Potash prices skyrocketed as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, reaching a high of over $1200 per metric ton in April 2022 before falling to $328 per metric ton, which is still more than pre-Covid levels. As a result, nations like the US, Brazil, and Morocco have looked for substitute suppliers to lessen their dependency on Belarus and Russia. Grants have also been issued by the US to increase regional fertilizer production. You can also see our post on the top fertilizer stocks to purchase based on hedge funds' 10 Best Fertilizer Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds for further information.

The global potash market was valued at USD 57.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032, reaching USD 93.50 billion by 2032. The potassium chloride product segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 52.7% in 2022, driven by the surge in agricultural activities. The top 15 national fertilizer markets consume 78% of global potash, while 133 countries consume only 5%. Major players in the potash market include JSC Belaruskali, Compass Minerals, Mosaic Company, Uralkali, and Rio Tinto.

Our Methodology

To rank the 10 best potash stocks, we first conducted sampling, and gathered potash stocks from relevant ETFs. We the narrowed down further based on high upside potential, strong buy analyst recommendations, and large market capitalizations. From this list, we then ranked the top 10 potash stocks according to the number of hedge fund holders in Q1 2024.

Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter's strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

A farmer driving a tractor over his field with a picturesque backdrop of the setting sun.

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 16

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) is a diversified company that operates in the trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. The Andersons has made several strategic acquisitions and investments to expand its business. In 2023, the company acquired a majority stake in a Brazilian fertilizer distributor, strengthening its presence in the growing South American market. The company also invested in a new state-of-the-art grain terminal in the Midwest, increasing its storage and handling capacity.

In Q1 2024, The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s net income attributable to The Andersons of $6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, and the company reported EBITDA of $51 million for the quarter. President and CEO Pat Bowe stated:

“Overall, our first quarter results were fairly comparable to last year's first quarter. Renewables doubled our 2023 results on great operating performance in our ethanol plants. We had good improvement in Nutrient & Industrial's agricultural product lines. Trade had a tough comparison against last year's record first quarter but posted an above average Q1 result in generally quiet ag markets.”

Overall ANDE ranks 8th on our list of the best potash stocks to buy. You can visit 10 Best Potash Stocks to Buy to see the other potash stocks that are on hedge funds' radar.

