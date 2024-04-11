Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 10 Stocks

In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently downgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 5 Stocks.

The global bond market experienced continued selling pressure in Asia following the release of higher-than-anticipated US inflation data, reinforcing the perception that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rate stance. Across the region, bond prices declined sharply, leading to significant increases in benchmark 10-year yields in Australia and New Zealand, each rising by over 10 basis points. Similarly, Japanese yields surged to levels not seen since November, reflecting the broader trend of rising yields in response to inflationary concerns. While US Treasuries saw a modest rebound following a selloff on Wednesday, which propelled the 10-year yield above 4.5% for the first time in five months, the overall sentiment remained cautious amid lingering uncertainties surrounding inflation and monetary policy. The escalation in bond yields reflects investors' apprehensions regarding the potential impact of sustained inflation on central bank policies and future interest rate decisions. As market participants continue to monitor inflationary pressures and economic data releases, volatility in bond markets is expected to persist, with implications for broader financial markets.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is shifting its investment strategy, opting to cash in on the soaring gains of technology stocks and reallocating funds to more attractively valued sectors, reported Bloomberg. According to Alexandra Wilson-Elizondo, co-chief investment officer of multi-asset solutions at GSAM, the firm anticipates mounting pressure on technology shares and favors sectors such as energy and Japanese equities. In Wilson-Elizondo's assessment, while the US economy appears to be headed for a soft landing, there are considerable risks that could alter its course. This shift in investment approach reflects GSAM's proactive stance in navigating potential market headwinds and capitalizing on emerging opportunities. The move underscores a broader trend in the investment landscape, where investors are reassessing their allocations amidst evolving market dynamics. As the technology sector matures, GSAM anticipates a divergence in stock returns within the industry, prompting a strategic reallocation of resources to capitalize on emerging trends and sectors poised for growth. By rebalancing its portfolio and diversifying across sectors, GSAM aims to mitigate risks and enhance potential returns for its clients. This proactive approach highlights GSAM's commitment to optimizing investment outcomes in an ever-changing market environment.

China's consumer prices stagnated, barely registering an increase compared to the previous year, while industrial prices continued their downward trajectory, signaling persistent deflationary pressures that pose challenges to the economy's recovery. According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) in March rose by a mere 0.1% from the same period a year earlier. This figure fell short of economists' expectations, who had anticipated a 0.4% gain. The March inflation rate marked a decline from February's 0.7%, when prices had risen above zero for the first time in six months, primarily driven by spending during the Lunar New Year holiday period. In parallel, producer prices extended their decline for the 18th consecutive month, reflecting ongoing weakness in industrial demand and pricing dynamics. The subdued inflationary environment underscores the challenges facing China's economy, particularly amidst weak domestic demand and external headwinds. The lackluster inflation data may intensify calls for further stimulus measures to bolster economic activity and support growth momentum. As policymakers navigate the delicate balance between stimulating growth and managing inflationary pressures, the latest inflation figures highlight the need for targeted policy interventions to sustain economic recovery and mitigate deflationary risks.

In financial markets, notable equities such as monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) have received downgrades from analysts among many other companies.

Analysts on Wall Street Lower Ratings for These 10 Stocks

10. Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: +0.51 (+1.15%)

On April 8, Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) experienced a noteworthy shift in sentiment as Seaport Global Securities revised its stance on the stock from a Buy to a Neutral rating. Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) shares has surged by 43% year-to-date, comfortably surpassing the previously established price target of $45. The catalyst behind this reevaluation stems partly from recent market activity, notably significant purchases by Chairman and CEO Jim Dolan, which have bolstered the stock's performance. The analyst accompanying the downgrade highlighted the necessity for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) shares to consolidate after their substantial appreciation. Anticipating a more subdued trajectory in the upcoming quarters compared to the robust gains of the recent past, the analysis underscores the need for a stabilization phase. While acknowledging the potential for long-term growth through initiatives such as international franchise expansion and the development of the Las Vegas Sphere, the analyst cautioned that these endeavors might take time to translate into tangible earnings. Despite the downgrade, Seaport Global Securities remains optimistic about Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) future prospects, particularly regarding the potential of its franchise model, revenue-sharing agreements, and licensing strategies. However, these avenues are perceived as longer-term opportunities that may not yield immediate results. The analyst stressed the importance of gaining clarity on the company's ability to effectively utilize its entertainment venues before reinstating a more positive outlook. Looking ahead, Seaport Global Securities has indicated its intent to continually reassess its position on Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) as new information emerges, particularly regarding the sustainable utilization of the company's assets. Monitoring Sphere Entertainment's stock for indications of enduring growth and capacity optimization will be crucial in informing future ratings adjustments.

09. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: +0.13 (+0.95%)

On April 9, Lake Street Capital Markets shift its stance on Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) from Buy to Hold, coupled with a newly established price target of $16.00. This recalibration comes in response to the company's disappointing performance in the first quarter, prompting a downward revision of its full-year revenue and AEBITDA forecasts. The downgrade can be attributed to Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) weaker-than-expected results in search advertising, which have been adversely affected by recent modifications made by Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ:MSFT). Consequently, Lake Street Capital Markets has adjusted its projections to align with the company's updated guidance. The financial underperformance in the first quarter has prompted a more cautious outlook on the stock, reflected in the shift to a Hold rating. Investors are now eagerly anticipating the company's upcoming earnings per share call scheduled for May 8th before the market opens, seeking clarity on Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) strategy and expectations for recovery. The revision in both the company's financial outlook and the stock's rating underscores the challenges prevailing in the search advertising sector. The forthcoming EPS call in May is poised to provide additional insights into Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) path forward. With Lake Street Capital Markets setting a new price target of $16.00, shareholders and potential investors are advised to closely monitor developments, especially in anticipation of the upcoming earnings call, which may offer valuable insights into the company's trajectory.

Richie Capital Group made the following comment about Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) (PERI up +56.4%) – Our investment in the Israeli based ad-tech company has now been a top performer for two quarters in a row. In February, Perion announced full year 2022 earnings which included guidance for 14% revenue and EBITDA growth in 2023. This implies meaningful growth in a challenging environment where their peers continue to struggle. Despite the stock’s strong performance, Perion is still trading at a modest 19x earnings. In addition to the optimistic growth outlook, Perion seems to be benefiting from anticipation of Bing’s new ChatGPT driven search engine. Bing is Perion’s largest customer. We, along with Perion’s management, believe that the “new Bing” offers a meaningful growth opportunity. The more users convert to Bing, the more publishers will advertise on the platform and drive Perion revenue. On Microsoft’s Q4 earnings call, CFO Amy Hood discussed the impact of growing Bing market share: “every percentage point of share it gains in search equals roughly $2 billion in additional advertising revenue.” It is difficult to envision a scenario where Perion is not a direct beneficiary of Bing’s success…” (Click here to view the full text)

08. Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: -5.71 (-1.25%)

On April 9, Citi made significant adjustments to its evaluation of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN), an industrial gas giant, transitioning its rating from "Buy" to "Neutral," while concurrently raising the price target to $500 from $475. This decision comes amidst Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) notable stock growth, boasting an approximate 11% increase year-to-date and a staggering 28% surge over the past 12 months. Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) has garnered recognition for its adeptness in pricing strategies, productivity enhancements, and the promising trajectory of its long-term earnings. However, Citi suggests that the current valuation of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) shares may have already factored in potential positive financial outcomes for 2024. This anticipation of sustained robust performance poses a risk of the stock underperforming in the forthcoming quarters. With the revised price target now standing at $500, Citi's adjustment signals a cautious optimism. It indicates recognition of the potential for Linde's share value to continue rising, but also advises vigilance, as the current market price may have already incorporated anticipated future gains. This shift by Citi reflects a more conservative near-term outlook for Linde. Despite acknowledging Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) operational prowess, Citi's analysis suggests that the market's current expectations could lead to less favorable results for investors if the company fails to consistently surpass financial projections in the short term. Monitoring Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) performance against these expectations will be crucial for investors navigating the evolving landscape of the industrial gas sector.

07. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: -0.89 (-4.90%)

On April 10, UBS Group issued a research note downgrading Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating, leading to a notable price reaction with shares declining by 4.90% as of midday. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) operates as a prominent gold producer, boasting reserves and resources across various regions including Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. Additionally, the company engages in exploration activities for copper deposits, further diversifying its portfolio. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) holds interests in nine operational mines, along with substantial gold mineral reserves and mineral resources, underpinning its position in the industry. Notably, the company recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was disbursed on Thursday, March 28. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15 received a dividend of $0.1717 per share, marking an increase from Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This adjustment translates to a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date for this dividend was Thursday, March 14. The downgrade by UBS Group reflects a shift in sentiment regarding Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), from a more bullish stance to a more neutral one. While the company maintains its status as a key player in the gold production sector, the revised rating suggests a tempered expectation for future performance. Investors may now scrutinize Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) operational strategies and financial outlook more closely in light of this revised assessment.

06. BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Price Reaction after the Downgrade: -1.08 (-5.00%)

On April 10, UBS downgraded the BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) stock from Buy to Neutral while simultaneously raising the price target to $27.00 from the previous $26.00. This decision comes amidst a notable price reaction, with BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) shares declining by 5.00% as of midday, following the announcement. The rationale behind the revision stems from BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) remarkable share price surge of over 30% since its initial public offering (IPO) on February 9. Despite this impressive performance, UBS believes that the stock's current valuation is reasonable considering the company's growth potential. Currently, BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) stock is trading at a multiple that UBS deems fair, standing at 12 times the estimated EV/EBITDA for 2025, adjusted for IFRS16 accounting standards. However, this multiple could potentially increase to 15.8 times when factoring in a projected 49% dilution from BBB Foods' Equity Incentive Plan. The market's current price of $23 per share reflects expectations for an EBITDA compound annual growth rate from 2023 to 2025 of 41.3%, slightly below UBS's estimate of 49.2%. With these projections and considering the stock's recent performance, UBS believes that the risks and rewards associated with investing in BBB Foods are now more evenly balanced. UBS's revised rating suggests that while the firm acknowledges BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) strong growth prospects, it perceives limited potential for further stock appreciation at the current levels. The modest increase in the price target reflects UBS's confidence in the company's fundamental value, albeit with a more cautious outlook on the stock's short-term upside potential.

