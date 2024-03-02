Analysts Have Made A Financial Statement On flatexDEGIRO AG's (ETR:FTK) Annual Report

flatexDEGIRO AG (ETR:FTK) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.0% to €9.85 in the week after its latest full-year results. Revenues of €391m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at €0.65, missing estimates by 4.4%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for flatexDEGIRO

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from flatexDEGIRO's ten analysts is for revenues of €433.8m in 2024. This reflects a notable 11% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €436.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.01 in 2024. Overall, while the analysts have reconfirmed their revenue estimates, the consensus now no longer provides an EPS estimate. This implies that the market believes revenue is more important after these latest results.

There's been no real change to the consensus price target of €12.30, with flatexDEGIRO seemingly executing in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values flatexDEGIRO at €16.20 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €9.50. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Story continues

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that flatexDEGIRO's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 11% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 24% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.4% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that flatexDEGIRO is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear take away from these updates is that the analysts made no change to their revenue estimates for next year, with the business apparently performing in line with their models. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

We have estimates for flatexDEGIRO from its ten analysts out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with flatexDEGIRO .

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.