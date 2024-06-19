Analyst Thinks Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Can ‘Dominate’ $30 Billion Custom Chip Market

We recently published a list titled Forget Magnificent 7: Analysts are Talking About ‘Big 10’ AI Stocks in 2024. Since Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) ranks 7th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

When the AI revolution started with the launch of ChatGPT, investors started pouring money into a handful of companies that are leading AI technology development, thanks to their industry position and unending free cash flows. Market analysts soon started pointing to the concentration of gains phenomena in the market, where just a few stocks accounted for most of the broader market gains. This tech concentration remains strong as of today, as all important AI and Cloud technologies that we see in the news are developed, acquired or marketed by mega-cap tech companies we’re all familiar with. Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett recently said in a report that the S&P 500 has gained about 12% so far in the year, but if we remove 10 technology companies from the equation, these gains shrink to just 3.6%. Hartnett calls these companies the “AI Big Ten” group.

What about the Magnificent Seven group of stocks that kept making headlines in 2023 and early 2024? Hartnett calculated that the broader market gained just 4.9% so far this year if these seven stocks are taken out of the equation. There is a third group of stocks that most investors are unaware of: Hedge Fund Top 30. These 30 stocks include the Magnificent Seven as well as 23 other promising stocks. These 30 stocks returned 53.2% in 2023, 20.2% during the first 5 months of 2024 vs. 11% for the S&P’s large cap index. You can check out the latest list here: 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds.

In this article we will take a look at the Big 10 AI stocks Bank of America analyst Michael Hartnett highlighted in his report. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors, as of the end of the March quarter. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 115

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is also among the Big 10 AI stocks highlighted by BofA’s Michael Hartnett recently.

JPMorgan in a latest report said that Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) can “dominate” the high-end of the customs chips market. JPMorgan expects the high-end of the application-specific integrated circuit, or ASIC, market to reach anywhere between $20 billion and $30 billion, up from its previous estimate of $20 billion to $25 billion.

While Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is directly exposed to the AI semiconductor market, some believe the stock is priced for perfection, with a P/E multiple of 52 and YTD share price gain of 30%. In the first quarter Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a 34% revenue growth, which surprised the Wall Street. However, adjusted earnings clocked in growth that was significantly less than revenues, indicating limited margins. Broadcom Inc’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) EV/EBITDA is 22.5, much higher than its five-year average of 14 and sector median of 14. Broadcom Inc’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) debt levels are also worrying for many. It has $73,429 million in long-term debt and $2,374 million in current debt. Broadcom Inc’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) revenue growth is expected to come in at 13% next year and 15.10% over the next five years on a per-annum basis. This means Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a laggard when compared to industry leaders like NVDA. The stock’s one-year average analyst price estimate set by Wall Street is $1533, representing an upside potential of just 9%.

Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund stated the following regarding Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) continues to trade higher as a beneficiary of generative artificial intelligence (AI). Management recently highlighted that AI-related silicon now comprises a significant percentage of all semiconductor solution sales. The company also is focused on integrating its acquisition of VMware.

Overall, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) ranks 7th on Insider Monkey’s list titled Forget Magnificent 7: Analysts are Talking About ‘Big 10’ AI Stocks in 2024. While we acknowledge the potential of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

