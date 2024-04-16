Amundi to get 26% stake in Victory in exchange for US business

Logo of Amundi oustide the company headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its U.S. business to Victory Capital in exchange for a 26% stake in the U.S. company.

Amundi said there was no cash payment involved in the deal.

"The proposed transaction with Victory Capital is a unique opportunity to strengthen our presence in the U.S., while becoming a strategic shareholder in a reputable U.S.-based asset management firm with an excellent track record of growth," said Amundi CEO Valerie Baudson.

Victory Capital has a market capitalisation of around $2.7 billion, and has $170 billion in total assets under management.

The deal will also see Amundi and Victory Capital form 15-year reciprocal distribution agreements.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro and Mark Potter)