American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Start ...

Quarterly Dividend: $0.335 per share for Q2.

FFO per Share: $0.71 in Q1 2024, increased by $0.14 from Q4 2023.

Net Income per Share: $0.32 in Q1 2024.

Same-Store Cash NOI Growth: 1.5% year-over-year for Q1.

Liquidity: Approximately $499 million at end of Q1.

Leverage (Net Debt to EBITDA): 5.7 times on a quarter annualized basis.

2024 FFO Guidance: Increased to $2.24 to $2.34 per FFO share.

Office Portfolio Leased Percentage: 86.4% at end of Q1.

Retail Portfolio: 95% leased, with positive leasing spreads.

Multifamily Occupancy: San Diego communities at 95% occupancy and 97% leased.

Release Date: May 01, 2024

Positive Points

American Assets Trust Inc reported a strong start to the year, meeting financial and operational expectations for Q1 2024, and has increased its guidance for the remainder of the year.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.335 per share for Q2, reflecting confidence in its financial performance and future prospects.

American Assets Trust Inc's diversified asset strategy and robust balance sheet have provided resilience against economic uncertainties, including inflation.

The office portfolio utilization has increased, with significant leasing activity indicating a recovery and growth in this segment.

Retail and multifamily segments of American Assets Trust Inc showed positive performance, with high occupancy rates and increased average base rents, contributing to the overall stability and growth of the company.

Negative Points

The company faces challenges due to stubborn inflation and the unpredictable timing of the Federal Reserve's rate adjustments, which could impact financial markets and real estate costs.

Some segments, particularly in Portland, are experiencing difficulties due to regulatory and political issues, labor shortages, and other local challenges.

There are ongoing concerns about tenant improvements and leasing commissions amidst financial market fluctuations, which could affect the company's ability to attract and retain tenants.

The company noted a decrease in rents for new leases in some areas, indicating potential volatility in rental income, particularly in the multifamily segment.

American Assets Trust Inc is navigating significant regulatory and zoning challenges that could delay potential development projects, impacting long-term growth opportunities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Bob, you noted in your guidance commentary that the office segment outperformed in the quarter by $0.02 versus your original guidance. New and renewal leasing in the quarter. And Steve, your commentary sounds encouraging around the pipeline. Do you feel that the office segment has turned the corner, just given the pickup in demand here, are you feeling better about the balance of '24 and '25 outlook? A: Steve Center, SVP of Office Properties, confirmed a positive shift in the office segment, noting recent successful lease signings and a strong pipeline. He highlighted a flight to quality and efficiency as key factors driving demand. Ernest Rady, CEO, added that location advantages in non-downtown areas like UTC are also significant attractors for tenants.

Q: Last quarter you talked about about 317,000 square feet of spec office leasing that was pushed out and beyond '24 into '25, I think it was about five that was weighing on 2024. How much of this leasing from that 317,000 square foot spec office bucket and, you know, is there from that square footage specifically? A: Steve Center explained that several unplanned deals were rapidly secured, including significant leases at Tori Reserve and Mohawk comments, which were not included in the initial forecast. This indicates a conservative approach initially, with a quick turnaround in securing leases.

Q: In your discussions with these tenants with brokers, what's kind of behind this year potential change in demand that you're seeing and sort of the urgency? It sounds like to execute leases, but what are you hearing what? A: Steve Center noted a trend towards longer lease terms and a shift from commodity spaces to higher-quality or newly repositioned buildings. The focus on cost per seat and efficiency is driving tenants towards premium locations, reflecting a strategic shift in tenant preferences.

Q: Just one last one for Bob. Just curious if you can share any updated thoughts on the 2025 maturities, I guess, in how you're thinking about refinancing those today, the uncertainty around Fed rate decisions and interest rates going forward. Are there any changes at all to your thought process around financing? A: Robert Barton, CFO, outlined the company's strategy for managing upcoming debt maturities, including potential use of lines of credit and monitoring market conditions for refinancing opportunities. He emphasized a proactive approach to financial management in light of interest rate uncertainties.

Q: Hey, good morning, this is Ravi Vaidya on the line for Haendel, and I hope you guys are doing well here. I just wanted to ask with the office leasing, it's just kind of interesting. Where are we noticed that the renewal TIs are greater than the two the new lease TIs. Is this something that you expect to continue? We've just seen the opposite. It happened with retail leases within your portfolio within your peers? Just wanted to follow-up on that. A: Steve Center addressed the observation that renewal tenant improvements (TIs) were higher than new lease TIs, explaining that this was due to long-term tenants requiring significant updates upon renewal. He clarified that this is not indicative of a broader trend but rather specific to the vintage and condition of the spaces being renewed.

Q: Just one more here, how you're thinking about the Series F note that's coming due later this summer and I guess I got nothing to do with necessarily. I know you mentioned that you're going to draw on the revolver and you have some different options here. But what do you estimate your cost of incremental new 10-year money to feed on? A: Robert Barton discussed financing strategies for the upcoming Series F note maturity, including potential use of a line of credit and exploring market conditions for favorable refinancing terms. He emphasized the company's preparedness and strategic approach to managing its debt profile in a fluctuating interest rate environment.

