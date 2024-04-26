American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating ...

Adjusted Net Loss: $226 million for the quarter.

Adjusted Loss Per Diluted Share: $0.34.

Revenue: Record first quarter revenue of $12.6 billion.

Free Cash Flow: $1.4 billion generated in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAR Margin: 7.6%.

Adjusted Operating Margin: 0.6%.

Capacity Growth: Up 8.5% year-over-year.

Unit Revenue: Down 4.9% year-over-year.

Unit Cost (Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel): Up 2.3% year-over-year.

Total Debt Reduction: Reduced by nearly $950 million in the quarter.

Net Debt: $33.4 billion, nearly $2 billion lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Second Quarter Adjusted Operating Margin Forecast: Between 9.5% and 11.5%.

Second Quarter Adjusted EPS Forecast: Between $1.15 and $1.45.

Full Year Free Cash Flow Forecast: Approximately $2 billion.

Full Year Adjusted EPS Guidance: Between $2.25 and $3.25.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the GOL bankruptcy on your operations in Latin America? A: (Robert D. Isom - CEO, President & Director) The GOL bankruptcy has not significantly impacted us. American Airlines maintains a strong network and competitive advantage in Latin America, consistently providing the best options for customers in the region. We hope GOL can successfully restructure, as they value the revenue we contribute to their flights.

Q: Regarding the DOT's new rules on refunds, can you provide your perspective, especially concerning potential unintended consequences? A: (Robert D. Isom - CEO, President & Director) Our primary goal aligns with the DOT's, which is to ensure customers receive full value for their purchases. American Airlines has a strong track record of refunding customers, with over $2 billion in refunds last year alone. However, the new rules need clarity, especially regarding safety-related issues like weather and maintenance, which are critical for operational decisions. We must ensure that these rules do not conflict with our priority of safety and customer service.

Q: How has the transition to more direct bookings impacted corporate travel volumes? A: (Vasu S. Raja - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer) The shift towards direct bookings has not significantly deterred corporate clients. While managed corporate bookings grow at a slightly lower rate, unmanaged corporate bookings are robust, showing strong revenue recovery. This transition aligns with our strategy to enhance customer experience and reduce distribution costs, ultimately benefiting both American Airlines and our customers.

Q: What are your expectations for the recommercialization of your credit card program? A: (Vasu S. Raja - Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer) We are actively working on updating our credit card program, which hasn't been revamped in a decade. This update is crucial as it significantly impacts our bottom line and customer engagement. We expect to share more details within the year and are optimistic about the potential partnerships and benefits that will emerge from this initiative.

Q: Can you provide an update on the flight attendant contract negotiations and its impact on cost reduction efforts? A: (Robert D. Isom - CEO, President & Director) We aim to pay our flight attendants top industry wages, consistent with our recent agreements with other employee groups. We anticipate that any new agreement will align with our ongoing efforts to reengineer business processes and improve efficiency, which should help offset additional wage costs.

Q: What is your strategy for capacity growth throughout the year, especially considering the current industry challenges? A: (Devon E. May - Executive VP & CFO) We plan to moderate capacity growth in the second half of the year, aiming for about 4-5% growth in the third and fourth quarters. This strategy aligns with our full-year growth projection of just over 5%, taking into account the operational challenges and aircraft delivery delays affecting the industry.

