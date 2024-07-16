These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs
Move over New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Wealthy Americans are swapping notoriously rich city locales in favor of making moves to quiet, secluded suburbs like Scarsdale, Calabasas and Palm Beach.
Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Learn More: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup
Which suburbs are home to some of the wealthiest Americans? To find out, GOBankingRates looked at all cities with 5,000 or more households and isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income. The 2024 typical home value and metro area location were then sourced to determine the wealthiest suburbs.
Key Findings
The wealthiest U.S. suburb is Scarsdale, New York where the average household income is $568,942. The typical home value in Scarsdale is $1.4M+.
California dominated rankings with 16 suburbs in the top 50. The top five most expensive California suburbs are Los Altos ($400k), Orinda ($370), Palos Verdes Estates ($342k), Saratoga ($329k) and Menlo Park ($316k).
Which coast has the wealthiest suburbs? The East Coast took the lead with 23 wealthy suburbs, including five in New York and five in New Jersey, making the top 50 ranking. In second place is the West Coast with 19 suburbs.
In order of suburbs with the highest to lowest average household income, keep reading to see which suburbs are among the wealthiest in the United States.
1. Scarsdale, New York
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $568,942
Typical home value: $1,413,514
Check Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities
Explore More: Net Worth Floridians: How Much to Be Poor, Middle-Class, or Rich in Florida
Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.
2. Rye, New York
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $405,074
Typical home value: $2,119,482
Discover More: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South
3. West University Place, Texas
Suburb of: Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, TX
Average household income: $403,845
Typical home value: $1,605,049
4. Los Altos, California
Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Average household income: $400,817
Typical home value: $4,451,059
5. Paradise Valley, Arizona
Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale, AZ
Average household income: $385,643
Typical home value: $3,449,905
6. University Park, Texas
Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Average household income: $381,235
Typical home value: $2,305,281
For You: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For
7. Hinsdale, Illinois
Suburb of: Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL
Average household income: $380,479
Typical home value: $1,088,871
8. Great Falls, Virginia
Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD
Average household income: $373,735
Typical home value: $1,564,775
9. Orinda, California
Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
Average household income: $370,203
Typical home value: $2,078,615
10. Wellesley, Massachusetts
Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA
Average household income: $367,801
Typical home value: $1,979,339
Read Next: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In
11. Palm Beach, Florida
Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Average household income: $365,991
Typical home value: $11,571,608
12. McLean, Virginia
Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD
Average household income: $364,093
Typical home value: $1,541,929
13. Southlake, Texas
Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Average household income: $360,078
Typical home value: $1,240,766
14. Palos Verdes Estates, California
Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Average household income: $342,463
Typical home value: $2,890,788
Find Out: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
15. Saratoga, California
Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Average household income: $329,142
Typical home value: $3,981,261
16. Menlo Park, California
Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
Average household income: $316,584
Typical home value: $2,810,388
17. Lafayette, California
Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
Average household income: $312,233
Typical home value: $2,001,408
18. La Cañada Flintridge, California
Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Average household income: $310,947
Typical home value: $2,481,526
Check Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024
19. Los Gatos, California
Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Average household income: $305,653
Typical home value: $2,740,764
20. Pinecrest, Florida
Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL
Average household income: $304,416
Typical home value: $2,243,489
21. Mill Valley, California
Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
Average household income: $303,623
Typical home value: $2,152,207
22. Wolf Trap, Virginia
Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD
Average household income: $301,790
Typical home value: $1,204,121
Be Aware: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead
23. Palo Alto, California
Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Average household income: $301,226
Typical home value: $3,654,765
24. San Carlos, California
Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
Average household income: $298,397
Typical home value: $2,441,915
25. Bellaire, Texas
Suburb of: Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, TX
Average household income: $294,605
Typical home value: $1,078,719
26. Summit, New Jersey
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $291,509
Typical home value: $1,244,244
Read Next: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age
27. Tenafly, New Jersey
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $291,096
Typical home value: $1,168,510
28. Mercer Island, Washington
Suburb of: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Average household income: $290,655
Typical home value: $2,374,579
29. Potomac, Maryland
Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD
Average household income: $287,918
Typical home value: $1,328,491
30. Lake Forest, Illinois
Suburb of: Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL
Average household income: $284,784
Typical home value: $1,097,029
Explore More: Why Many Regret Moving to Texas Post-Pandemic
31. Winchester, Massachusetts
Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA
Average household income: $283,632
Typical home value: $1,639,942
32. Cupertino, California
Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
Average household income: $283,063
Typical home value: $3,145,958
33. Westfield, New Jersey
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $281,738
Typical home value: $1,138,497
34. Bethesda, Maryland
Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD
Average household income: $281,586
Typical home value: $1,286,315
Learn More: In Less Than a Year, You Might Not Be Able To Afford To Live in These 6 US Housing Markets
35. Lexington, Massachusetts
Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA
Average household income: $281,187
Typical home value: $1,641,388
36. Manhattan Beach, California
Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Average household income: $280,470
Typical home value: $3,161,132
37. Garden City, New York
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $279,539
Typical home value: $1,196,407
38. Ridgewood, New Jersey
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $277,428
Typical home value: $1,055,405
Discover More: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State
39. Greenwich, Connecticut
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $276,350
Typical home value: $2,345,511
40. Wilmette, Illinois
Suburb of: Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL
Average household income: $273,718
Typical home value: $896,128
41. Princeton, New Jersey
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $269,420
Typical home value: $967,165
42. Needham, Massachusetts
Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA
Average household income: $267,951
Typical home value: $1,541,698
Find Out: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price
43. Mountain Brook, Alabama
Suburb of: Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Average household income: $267,337
Typical home value: $832,745
44. Vienna, Virginia
Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD
Average household income: $265,744
Typical home value: $1,112,463
45. Danville, California
Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
Average household income: $264,134
Typical home value: $2,014,964
46. Dix Hills, New York
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $262,723
Typical home value: $998,484
Check Out: 3 Florida Cities Where You Can Buy Homes For $100,000 or Less
47. Sammamish, Washington
Suburb of: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
Average household income: $261,753
Typical home value: $1,657,550
48. Moraga, California
Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA
Average household income: $259,468
Typical home value: $1,897,230
49. Calabasas, California
Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
Average household income: $257,894
Typical home value: $1,922,163
50. Harrison, New York
Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ
Average household income: $257,202
Typical home value: $1,312,689
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was then able to find which metro area they were a suburb of as well as the 2024 typical home value for the city as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 18, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
9 Things You Must Buy at Big Lots While on a Retirement Budget
10 Worst Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs