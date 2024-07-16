Advertisement
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SURGE AS DOW EYES FRESH RECORD ON TRUMP BETS

Powell says Fed doesn't have to wait until 2% inflation to start cutting interest rates

These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Heather Taylor
·9 min read
DutcherAerials / Getty Images
DutcherAerials / Getty Images

Move over New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Wealthy Americans are swapping notoriously rich city locales in favor of making moves to quiet, secluded suburbs like Scarsdale, Calabasas and Palm Beach.

Which suburbs are home to some of the wealthiest Americans? To find out, GOBankingRates looked at all cities with 5,000 or more households and isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income. The 2024 typical home value and metro area location were then sourced to determine the wealthiest suburbs.

Key Findings

  • The wealthiest U.S. suburb is Scarsdale, New York where the average household income is $568,942. The typical home value in Scarsdale is $1.4M+.

  • California dominated rankings with 16 suburbs in the top 50. The top five most expensive California suburbs are Los Altos ($400k), Orinda ($370), Palos Verdes Estates ($342k), Saratoga ($329k) and Menlo Park ($316k).

  • Which coast has the wealthiest suburbs? The East Coast took the lead with 23 wealthy suburbs, including five in New York and five in New Jersey, making the top 50 ranking. In second place is the West Coast with 19 suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order of suburbs with the highest to lowest average household income, keep reading to see which suburbs are among the wealthiest in the United States.

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Scarsdale, New York

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $568,942

  • Typical home value: $1,413,514

bleung / Shutterstock.com
bleung / Shutterstock.com

2. Rye, New York

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $405,074

  • Typical home value: $2,119,482

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

3. West University Place, Texas

  • Suburb of: Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, TX

  • Average household income: $403,845

  • Typical home value: $1,605,049

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Los Altos, California

  • Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • Average household income: $400,817

  • Typical home value: $4,451,059

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Paradise Valley, Arizona

  • Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale, AZ

  • Average household income: $385,643

  • Typical home value: $3,449,905

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

6. University Park, Texas

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

  • Average household income: $381,235

  • Typical home value: $2,305,281

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

7. Hinsdale, Illinois

  • Suburb of: Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL

  • Average household income: $380,479

  • Typical home value: $1,088,871

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

8. Great Falls, Virginia

  • Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

  • Average household income: $373,735

  • Typical home value: $1,564,775

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Orinda, California

  • Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

  • Average household income: $370,203

  • Typical home value: $2,078,615

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

10. Wellesley, Massachusetts

  • Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA

  • Average household income: $367,801

  • Typical home value: $1,979,339

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

11. Palm Beach, Florida

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

  • Average household income: $365,991

  • Typical home value: $11,571,608

Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress
Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress

12. McLean, Virginia

  • Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

  • Average household income: $364,093

  • Typical home value: $1,541,929

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Southlake, Texas

  • Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

  • Average household income: $360,078

  • Typical home value: $1,240,766

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

14. Palos Verdes Estates, California

  • Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • Average household income: $342,463

  • Typical home value: $2,890,788

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

15. Saratoga, California

  • Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • Average household income: $329,142

  • Typical home value: $3,981,261

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com
Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

16. Menlo Park, California

  • Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

  • Average household income: $316,584

  • Typical home value: $2,810,388

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

17. Lafayette, California

  • Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

  • Average household income: $312,233

  • Typical home value: $2,001,408

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

18. La Cañada Flintridge, California

  • Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • Average household income: $310,947

  • Typical home value: $2,481,526

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

19. Los Gatos, California

  • Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • Average household income: $305,653

  • Typical home value: $2,740,764

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

20. Pinecrest, Florida

  • Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

  • Average household income: $304,416

  • Typical home value: $2,243,489

yhelfman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
yhelfman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Mill Valley, California

  • Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

  • Average household income: $303,623

  • Typical home value: $2,152,207

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

22. Wolf Trap, Virginia

  • Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

  • Average household income: $301,790

  • Typical home value: $1,204,121

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3
Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3

23. Palo Alto, California

  • Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • Average household income: $301,226

  • Typical home value: $3,654,765

IrynaN / Shutterstock.com
IrynaN / Shutterstock.com

24. San Carlos, California

  • Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

  • Average household income: $298,397

  • Typical home value: $2,441,915

Alizada Studios / Shutterstock.com
Alizada Studios / Shutterstock.com

25. Bellaire, Texas

  • Suburb of: Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, TX

  • Average household income: $294,605

  • Typical home value: $1,078,719

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

26. Summit, New Jersey

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $291,509

  • Typical home value: $1,244,244

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Tenafly, New Jersey

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $291,096

  • Typical home value: $1,168,510

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

28. Mercer Island, Washington

  • Suburb of: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

  • Average household income: $290,655

  • Typical home value: $2,374,579

Guillermo Olaizola / Shutterstock.com
Guillermo Olaizola / Shutterstock.com

29. Potomac, Maryland

  • Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

  • Average household income: $287,918

  • Typical home value: $1,328,491

Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com
Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

30. Lake Forest, Illinois

  • Suburb of: Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL

  • Average household income: $284,784

  • Typical home value: $1,097,029

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Winchester, Massachusetts

  • Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA

  • Average household income: $283,632

  • Typical home value: $1,639,942

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com
Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

32. Cupertino, California

  • Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • Average household income: $283,063

  • Typical home value: $3,145,958

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons
Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

33. Westfield, New Jersey

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $281,738

  • Typical home value: $1,138,497

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

34. Bethesda, Maryland

  • Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

  • Average household income: $281,586

  • Typical home value: $1,286,315

flySnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto
flySnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Lexington, Massachusetts

  • Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA

  • Average household income: $281,187

  • Typical home value: $1,641,388

Kirk Wester / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kirk Wester / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Manhattan Beach, California

  • Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • Average household income: $280,470

  • Typical home value: $3,161,132

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

37. Garden City, New York

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $279,539

  • Typical home value: $1,196,407

J / Wikimedia Commons
J / Wikimedia Commons

38. Ridgewood, New Jersey

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $277,428

  • Typical home value: $1,055,405

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

39. Greenwich, Connecticut

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $276,350

  • Typical home value: $2,345,511

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Wilmette, Illinois

  • Suburb of: Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL

  • Average household income: $273,718

  • Typical home value: $896,128

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Princeton, New Jersey

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $269,420

  • Typical home value: $967,165

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

42. Needham, Massachusetts

  • Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA

  • Average household income: $267,951

  • Typical home value: $1,541,698

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

43. Mountain Brook, Alabama

  • Suburb of: Birmingham-Hoover, AL

  • Average household income: $267,337

  • Typical home value: $832,745

Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com
Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

44. Vienna, Virginia

  • Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

  • Average household income: $265,744

  • Typical home value: $1,112,463

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images
Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

45. Danville, California

  • Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

  • Average household income: $264,134

  • Typical home value: $2,014,964

John Penney / Getty Images
John Penney / Getty Images

46. Dix Hills, New York

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $262,723

  • Typical home value: $998,484

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Sammamish, Washington

  • Suburb of: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

  • Average household income: $261,753

  • Typical home value: $1,657,550

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images
zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

48. Moraga, California

  • Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

  • Average household income: $259,468

  • Typical home value: $1,897,230

Ed-Ni-Photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ed-Ni-Photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Calabasas, California

  • Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • Average household income: $257,894

  • Typical home value: $1,922,163

Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons
Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

50. Harrison, New York

  • Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

  • Average household income: $257,202

  • Typical home value: $1,312,689

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was then able to find which metro area they were a suburb of as well as the 2024 typical home value for the city as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 18, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs