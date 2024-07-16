These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

DutcherAerials / Getty Images

Move over New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Wealthy Americans are swapping notoriously rich city locales in favor of making moves to quiet, secluded suburbs like Scarsdale, Calabasas and Palm Beach.

Which suburbs are home to some of the wealthiest Americans? To find out, GOBankingRates looked at all cities with 5,000 or more households and isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income. The 2024 typical home value and metro area location were then sourced to determine the wealthiest suburbs.

Key Findings

The wealthiest U.S. suburb is Scarsdale , New York where the average household income is $568,942. The typical home value in Scarsdale is $1.4M+.

California dominated rankings with 16 suburbs in the top 50. The top five most expensive California suburbs are Los Altos ($400k), Orinda ($370), Palos Verdes Estates ($342k), Saratoga ($329k) and Menlo Park ($316k) .

Which coast has the wealthiest suburbs? The East Coast took the lead with 23 wealthy suburbs, including five in New York and five in New Jersey, making the top 50 ranking. In second place is the West Coast with 19 suburbs.

In order of suburbs with the highest to lowest average household income, keep reading to see which suburbs are among the wealthiest in the United States.

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Scarsdale, New York

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $568,942

Typical home value: $1,413,514

bleung / Shutterstock.com

2. Rye, New York

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $405,074

Typical home value: $2,119,482

Art Wager / Getty Images

3. West University Place, Texas

Suburb of: Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, TX

Average household income: $403,845

Typical home value: $1,605,049

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Los Altos, California

Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Average household income: $400,817

Typical home value: $4,451,059

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Paradise Valley, Arizona

Suburb of: Phoenix-Mesa-Glendale, AZ

Average household income: $385,643

Typical home value: $3,449,905

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

6. University Park, Texas

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Average household income: $381,235

Typical home value: $2,305,281

Pgiam / Getty Images

7. Hinsdale, Illinois

Suburb of: Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL

Average household income: $380,479

Typical home value: $1,088,871

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

8. Great Falls, Virginia

Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

Average household income: $373,735

Typical home value: $1,564,775

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Orinda, California

Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Average household income: $370,203

Typical home value: $2,078,615

©Shutterstock.com

10. Wellesley, Massachusetts

Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA

Average household income: $367,801

Typical home value: $1,979,339

©iStock.com

11. Palm Beach, Florida

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Average household income: $365,991

Typical home value: $11,571,608

Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress

12. McLean, Virginia

Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

Average household income: $364,093

Typical home value: $1,541,929

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Southlake, Texas

Suburb of: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Average household income: $360,078

Typical home value: $1,240,766

©Shutterstock.com

14. Palos Verdes Estates, California

Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Average household income: $342,463

Typical home value: $2,890,788

©iStock.com

15. Saratoga, California

Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Average household income: $329,142

Typical home value: $3,981,261

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

16. Menlo Park, California

Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Average household income: $316,584

Typical home value: $2,810,388

©iStock.com

17. Lafayette, California

Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Average household income: $312,233

Typical home value: $2,001,408

Michael Warren / Getty Images

18. La Cañada Flintridge, California

Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Average household income: $310,947

Typical home value: $2,481,526

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

19. Los Gatos, California

Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Average household income: $305,653

Typical home value: $2,740,764

©Shutterstock.com

20. Pinecrest, Florida

Suburb of: Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL

Average household income: $304,416

Typical home value: $2,243,489

yhelfman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Mill Valley, California

Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Average household income: $303,623

Typical home value: $2,152,207

©Shutterstock.com

22. Wolf Trap, Virginia

Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

Average household income: $301,790

Typical home value: $1,204,121

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3

23. Palo Alto, California

Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Average household income: $301,226

Typical home value: $3,654,765

IrynaN / Shutterstock.com

24. San Carlos, California

Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Average household income: $298,397

Typical home value: $2,441,915

Alizada Studios / Shutterstock.com

25. Bellaire, Texas

Suburb of: Houston-Sugar Land-Baytown, TX

Average household income: $294,605

Typical home value: $1,078,719

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

26. Summit, New Jersey

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $291,509

Typical home value: $1,244,244

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Tenafly, New Jersey

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $291,096

Typical home value: $1,168,510

Art Wager / iStock.com

28. Mercer Island, Washington

Suburb of: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Average household income: $290,655

Typical home value: $2,374,579

Guillermo Olaizola / Shutterstock.com

29. Potomac, Maryland

Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

Average household income: $287,918

Typical home value: $1,328,491

Joe Hendrickson / Shutterstock.com

30. Lake Forest, Illinois

Suburb of: Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL

Average household income: $284,784

Typical home value: $1,097,029

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Winchester, Massachusetts

Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA

Average household income: $283,632

Typical home value: $1,639,942

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

32. Cupertino, California

Suburb of: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Average household income: $283,063

Typical home value: $3,145,958

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

33. Westfield, New Jersey

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $281,738

Typical home value: $1,138,497

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

34. Bethesda, Maryland

Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

Average household income: $281,586

Typical home value: $1,286,315

flySnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Lexington, Massachusetts

Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA

Average household income: $281,187

Typical home value: $1,641,388

Kirk Wester / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Manhattan Beach, California

Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Average household income: $280,470

Typical home value: $3,161,132

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

37. Garden City, New York

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $279,539

Typical home value: $1,196,407

J / Wikimedia Commons

38. Ridgewood, New Jersey

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $277,428

Typical home value: $1,055,405

©iStock.com

39. Greenwich, Connecticut

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $276,350

Typical home value: $2,345,511

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Wilmette, Illinois

Suburb of: Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, IL

Average household income: $273,718

Typical home value: $896,128

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Princeton, New Jersey

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $269,420

Typical home value: $967,165

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

42. Needham, Massachusetts

Suburb of: Boston-Cambridge-Quincy, MA

Average household income: $267,951

Typical home value: $1,541,698

Michael Warren / Getty Images

43. Mountain Brook, Alabama

Suburb of: Birmingham-Hoover, AL

Average household income: $267,337

Typical home value: $832,745

Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

44. Vienna, Virginia

Suburb of: Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD

Average household income: $265,744

Typical home value: $1,112,463

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

45. Danville, California

Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Average household income: $264,134

Typical home value: $2,014,964

John Penney / Getty Images

46. Dix Hills, New York

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $262,723

Typical home value: $998,484

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Sammamish, Washington

Suburb of: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Average household income: $261,753

Typical home value: $1,657,550

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

48. Moraga, California

Suburb of: San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, CA

Average household income: $259,468

Typical home value: $1,897,230

Ed-Ni-Photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Calabasas, California

Suburb of: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Average household income: $257,894

Typical home value: $1,922,163

Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

50. Harrison, New York

Suburb of: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

Average household income: $257,202

Typical home value: $1,312,689

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all cities with 5,000 households or more. GOBankingRates then isolated the 50 cities with the highest average household income as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates was then able to find which metro area they were a suburb of as well as the 2024 typical home value for the city as sourced from Zillow. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 18, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs