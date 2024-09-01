America’s Middle Class Is Growing the Most in These 50 Cities

Wirestock / iStock.com

Disregard any speculation you might have heard about the middle class fading into obscurity. Across 50 cities in the United States, the middle class is not only thriving but there’s active growth in the population.

Read Next: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Learn More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

To find the cities where the middle class has grown the most, GOBankingRates looked at all U.S. cities with above 40,000 households. Each city’s households in 2022 were analyzed to find the percentage that would be considered middle class, or earning between $50,000 to $149,999.

These cities were then ranked on a five-year change in percentage of middle-class households from 2017 to 2022, and the 50 cities with the greatest changes were included in the final rankings. Only one state is mentioned three times in the top 10 cities. That is Florida, where Hialeah, Miami and Palm Bay all saw significant middle-class growth.

Ranked from 50 to 1, here are the 50 U.S. cities experiencing a growing middle class population.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Chattanooga, Tennessee

2022 total households: 77,016

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.1%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.7%

5-year change in middle-class households: 18.28%

Explore More: Net Worth Floridians: How Much to Be Poor, Middle-Class, or Rich in Florida

Find Out: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

benedek / Getty Images

49. Dallas, Texas

2022 total households: 521,147

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.5%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.2%

5-year change in middle-class households: 18.36%

For You: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Syracuse, New York

2022 total households: 58,424

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.2%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.1%

5-year change in middle-class households: 18.91%

Story continues

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Jackson, Mississippi

2022 total households: 62,053

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.1%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.0%

5-year change in middle-class households: 18.97%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

46. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2022 total households: 98,749

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.7%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.5%

5-year change in middle-class households: 19.05%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Stockton, California

2022 total households: 96,975

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.8%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.6%

5-year change in middle-class households: 19.12%

Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

44. Sunrise Manor, Nevada

2022 total households: 64,271

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.1%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.4%

5-year change in middle-class households: 19.16%

Discover More: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

2022 total households: 230,759

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.2%

5-year change in middle-class households: 19.21%

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

42. Augusta, Georgia

2022 total households: 72,510

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.1%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.9%

5-year change in middle-class households: 19.37%

©Shutterstock.com

41. Spokane Valley, Washington

2022 total households: 41,984

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.6%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 52.2%

5-year change in middle-class households: 19.72%

Meinzahn / iStock.com

40. Wilmington, North Carolina

2022 total households: 53,374

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.2%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.7%

5-year change in middle-class households: 20.72%

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

39. Lowell, Massachusetts

2022 total households: 42,343

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 49.9%

5-year change in middle-class households: 20.82%

Kruck20 / iStock.com

38. Orlando, Florida

2022 total households: 122,607

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.1%

5-year change in middle-class households: 20.91%

Find Out: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

PINKÉ / iStock.com

37. Brownsville, Texas

2022 total households: 56,876

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.5%

5-year change in middle-class households: 21.26%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Grand Rapids, Michigan

2022 total households: 79,009

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.1%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.8%

5-year change in middle-class households: 21.70%

gregobagel / Getty Images

35. Spokane, Washington

2022 total households: 96,007

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 39.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.9%

5-year change in middle-class households: 21.88%

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Port St. Lucie, Florida

2022 total households: 74,960

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.5%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 57.9%

5-year change in middle-class households: 21.89%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

33. South Bend, Indiana

2022 total households: 40,559

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.2%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.8%

5-year change in middle-class households: 22.22%

Check Out: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Toledo, Ohio

2022 total households: 117,618

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.9%

5-year change in middle-class households: 22.46%

JTGrafix / iStock.com

31. Springfield, Missouri

2022 total households: 79,070

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.7%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.6%

5-year change in middle-class households: 22.48%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Tucson, Arizona

2022 total households: 220,769

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.4%

5-year change in middle-class households: 22.60%

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. North Charleston, South Carolina

2022 total households: 45,917

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.4%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.9%

5-year change in middle-class households: 22.73%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Providence, Rhode Island

2022 total households: 69,110

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.6%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.5%

5-year change in middle-class households: 22.83%

Read More: I’m Part of the Upper Middle Class: Here’s What My Finances Look Like

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. St. Louis, Missouri

2022 total households: 143,059

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.1%

5-year change in middle-class households: 23.05%

Allie_Caulfield / Flickr.com

26. Allentown, Pennsylvania

2022 total households: 45,553

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.6%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.2%

5-year change in middle-class households: 23.50%

Kimberly Vlies / Wikimedia Commons

25. Green Bay, Wisconsin

2022 total households: 43,892

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.6%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 50.4%

5-year change in middle-class households: 24.14%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Newark, New Jersey

2022 total households: 112,635

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.7%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 39.4%

5-year change in middle-class households: 24.29%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Akron, Ohio

2022 total households: 83,935

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.4%

5-year change in middle-class households: 24.32%

Discover More: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Buffalo, New York

2022 total households: 118,897

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.2%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.8%

5-year change in middle-class households: 24.36%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Kansas City, Kansas

2022 total households: 56,842

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 46.5%

5-year change in middle-class households: 24.66%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Paterson, New Jersey

2022 total households: 49,678

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.0%

5-year change in middle-class households: 25.00%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

19. Athens, Georgia

2022 total households: 52,601

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.9%

5-year change in middle-class households: 25.08%

Read More: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Rochester, New York

2022 total households: 91,315

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 29.5%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.9%

5-year change in middle-class households: 25.08%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Waco, Texas

2022 total households: 52,256

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.7%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.5%

5-year change in middle-class households: 25.41%

©Shutterstock.com

16. Spring Hill, Florida

2022 total households: 44,625

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.8%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 52.6%

5-year change in middle-class households: 25.84%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Knoxville, Tennessee

2022 total households: 84,195

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.8%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.3%

5-year change in middle-class households: 26.73%

Find Out: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

Michael Wright / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Savannah, Georgia

2022 total households: 57,673

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.7%

5-year change in middle-class households: 27.41%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Lakeland, Florida

2022 total households: 44,323

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.0%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.2%

5-year change in middle-class households: 27.57%

For You: Rachel Cruze: 3 Products That Aren’t Worth the Money

©Shutterstock.com

12. Pompano Beach, Florida

2022 total households: 46,038

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.0%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.6%

5-year change in middle-class households: 27.89%

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Lansing, Michigan

2022 total households: 50,137

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.3%

5-year change in middle-class households: 27.97%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Cleveland, Ohio

2022 total households: 167,829

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 25.5%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%

5-year change in middle-class households: 28.63%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Laredo, Texas

2022 total households: 74,380

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.1%

5-year change in middle-class households: 29.75%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. San Bernardino, California

2022 total households: 62,486

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.7%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.8%

5-year change in middle-class households: 30.25%

Check Out: How Much Money You’d Owe If the National Debt Was Divided by Household

©Shutterstock.com

7. Palm Bay, Florida

2022 total households: 42,865

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.4%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 54.0%

5-year change in middle-class households: 30.43%

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

6. Detroit, Michigan

2022 total households: 249,518

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 24.9%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%

5-year change in middle-class households: 31.73%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Evansville, Indiana

2022 total households: 52,070

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 44.4%

5-year change in middle-class households: 32.93%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

4. Miami, Florida

2022 total households: 186,137

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 28.6%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.3%

5-year change in middle-class households: 33.92%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Dayton, Ohio

2022 total households: 57,362

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 27.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.7%

5-year change in middle-class households: 34.43%

Read Next: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

chapin31 / iStock.com

2. Pueblo, Colorado

2022 total households: 45,782

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.0%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 44.4%

5-year change in middle-class households: 38.75%

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Hialeah, Florida

2022 total households: 76,255

2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 28.3%

2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.5%

5-year change in middle-class households: 46.64%

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at all United States cities with above 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey, in order to find the 50 cities where the middle class has grown the most. GOBankingRates found what percent of each city’s households in 2022 would be considered upper class (earning between $50,000 and $149,999). The cities were ranked on a five-year change in percentage of upper-class households (2017 – 2022). The 50 cities with the greatest change were included in the final rankings. This was the only ranking factor, and all data was collected from the 2017 and 2022 American Community Surveys conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Supplemental data for each city was found on the 5-year change in households making $50,000-$74,999, $75,000-$99,999, and $100,000 – $149,999). All data was compiled on and up to date as of February 13, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: America’s Middle Class Is Growing the Most in These 50 Cities