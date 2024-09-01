Advertisement
America’s Middle Class Is Growing the Most in These 50 Cities

Heather Taylor
·13 min read
Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

Disregard any speculation you might have heard about the middle class fading into obscurity. Across 50 cities in the United States, the middle class is not only thriving but there’s active growth in the population.

To find the cities where the middle class has grown the most, GOBankingRates looked at all U.S. cities with above 40,000 households. Each city’s households in 2022 were analyzed to find the percentage that would be considered middle class, or earning between $50,000 to $149,999.

These cities were then ranked on a five-year change in percentage of middle-class households from 2017 to 2022, and the 50 cities with the greatest changes were included in the final rankings. Only one state is mentioned three times in the top 10 cities. That is Florida, where Hialeah, Miami and Palm Bay all saw significant middle-class growth.

Ranked from 50 to 1, here are the 50 U.S. cities experiencing a growing middle class population.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • 2022 total households: 77,016

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.1%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.7%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.28%

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

49. Dallas, Texas

  • 2022 total households: 521,147

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.5%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.2%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.36%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Syracuse, New York

  • 2022 total households: 58,424

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.2%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.1%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.91%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Jackson, Mississippi

  • 2022 total households: 62,053

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.1%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.0%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 18.97%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

46. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

  • 2022 total households: 98,749

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.7%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.5%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.05%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Stockton, California

  • 2022 total households: 96,975

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.8%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.6%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.12%

Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons
Stan Shebs / Wikimedia Commons

44. Sunrise Manor, Nevada

  • 2022 total households: 64,271

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.1%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.4%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.16%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

  • 2022 total households: 230,759

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.2%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.21%

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

42. Augusta, Georgia

  • 2022 total households: 72,510

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.1%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.9%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.37%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

41. Spokane Valley, Washington

  • 2022 total households: 41,984

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.6%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 52.2%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 19.72%

Meinzahn / iStock.com
Meinzahn / iStock.com

40. Wilmington, North Carolina

  • 2022 total households: 53,374

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.2%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.7%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 20.72%

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

39. Lowell, Massachusetts

  • 2022 total households: 42,343

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 49.9%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 20.82%

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

38. Orlando, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 122,607

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.1%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 20.91%

PINKÉ / iStock.com
PINKÉ / iStock.com

37. Brownsville, Texas

  • 2022 total households: 56,876

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.5%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.26%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • 2022 total households: 79,009

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.1%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.8%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.70%

gregobagel / Getty Images
gregobagel / Getty Images

35. Spokane, Washington

  • 2022 total households: 96,007

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 39.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.9%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.88%

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Port St. Lucie, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 74,960

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.5%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 57.9%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 21.89%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

33. South Bend, Indiana

  • 2022 total households: 40,559

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.2%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.8%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.22%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Toledo, Ohio

  • 2022 total households: 117,618

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.9%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.46%

JTGrafix / iStock.com
JTGrafix / iStock.com

31. Springfield, Missouri

  • 2022 total households: 79,070

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.7%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.6%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.48%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Tucson, Arizona

  • 2022 total households: 220,769

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.4%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.60%

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. North Charleston, South Carolina

  • 2022 total households: 45,917

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.4%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.9%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.73%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Providence, Rhode Island

  • 2022 total households: 69,110

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.6%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 42.5%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 22.83%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. St. Louis, Missouri

  • 2022 total households: 143,059

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.1%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 23.05%

Allie_Caulfield / Flickr.com
Allie_Caulfield / Flickr.com

26. Allentown, Pennsylvania

  • 2022 total households: 45,553

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.6%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.2%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 23.50%

Kimberly Vlies / Wikimedia Commons
Kimberly Vlies / Wikimedia Commons

25. Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • 2022 total households: 43,892

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.6%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 50.4%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.14%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Newark, New Jersey

  • 2022 total households: 112,635

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.7%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 39.4%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.29%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Akron, Ohio

  • 2022 total households: 83,935

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.4%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.32%

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Buffalo, New York

  • 2022 total households: 118,897

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.2%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.8%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.36%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Kansas City, Kansas

  • 2022 total households: 56,842

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 46.5%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 24.66%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Paterson, New Jersey

  • 2022 total households: 49,678

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.0%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.00%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

19. Athens, Georgia

  • 2022 total households: 52,601

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.9%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.08%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Rochester, New York

  • 2022 total households: 91,315

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 29.5%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.9%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.08%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Waco, Texas

  • 2022 total households: 52,256

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 30.7%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.5%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.41%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

16. Spring Hill, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 44,625

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.8%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 52.6%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 25.84%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • 2022 total households: 84,195

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 31.8%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 40.3%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 26.73%

Michael Wright / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Wright / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Savannah, Georgia

  • 2022 total households: 57,673

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 34.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 43.7%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.41%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Lakeland, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 44,323

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 37.0%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.2%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.57%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

12. Pompano Beach, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 46,038

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.0%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 48.6%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.89%

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Lansing, Michigan

  • 2022 total households: 50,137

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 35.4%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 45.3%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 27.97%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Cleveland, Ohio

  • 2022 total households: 167,829

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 25.5%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 28.63%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Laredo, Texas

  • 2022 total households: 74,380

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.1%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 29.75%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. San Bernardino, California

  • 2022 total households: 62,486

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.7%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 47.8%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 30.25%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

7. Palm Bay, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 42,865

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.4%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 54.0%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 30.43%

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

6. Detroit, Michigan

  • 2022 total households: 249,518

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 24.9%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.8%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 31.73%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Evansville, Indiana

  • 2022 total households: 52,070

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 33.4%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 44.4%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 32.93%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

4. Miami, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 186,137

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 28.6%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 38.3%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 33.92%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Dayton, Ohio

  • 2022 total households: 57,362

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 27.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 36.7%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 34.43%

chapin31 / iStock.com
chapin31 / iStock.com

2. Pueblo, Colorado

  • 2022 total households: 45,782

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 32.0%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 44.4%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 38.75%

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Hialeah, Florida

  • 2022 total households: 76,255

  • 2017 percent of households made up of the middle class: 28.3%

  • 2022 percent of households made up of the middle class: 41.5%

  • 5-year change in middle-class households: 46.64%

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at all United States cities with above 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey, in order to find the 50 cities where the middle class has grown the most. GOBankingRates found what percent of each city’s households in 2022 would be considered upper class (earning between $50,000 and $149,999). The cities were ranked on a five-year change in percentage of upper-class households (2017 – 2022). The 50 cities with the greatest change were included in the final rankings. This was the only ranking factor, and all data was collected from the 2017 and 2022 American Community Surveys conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Supplemental data for each city was found on the 5-year change in households making $50,000-$74,999, $75,000-$99,999, and $100,000 – $149,999). All data was compiled on and up to date as of February 13, 2024.

