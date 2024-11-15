Hot Real Estate Markets: Why People Are Buying Homes in This California City

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It always feels a bit dreamy to consider dipping your toe into the California real estate market. Median home prices across the Golden State vary widely as it is home to some of the most expensive cities, like San Francisco and Los Angeles. However, if you are in the mood to become a homebuyer, California will surely turn your property into a profit.

GOBankingRates monitors real estate and housing trends in search of where Americans are buying and selling homes most. A search for California median sales price by city, average days on the market, number of homes sold and other data — provided by Redfin — found that Oakland topped the list as the hottest California city to buy a home.



The median sales price of a home in Oakland is $868,000, up 2.1% from the previous year. This price growth can be attributed to several factors such as the city’s high housing demand, strong job market, cultural diversity and history of appreciation. This report looks deeper into why the housing market in Oakland is hot, despite rising mortgage rates.

Proximity to Other Major Cities

Oakland is interconnected with the diverse San Francisco Bay Area, a region known for its cultural richness, economic opportunities and scenic landscapes. Neighbors include San Francisco and Berkeley. In addition, Silicon Valley is approximately 35 miles away. Driving times can vary depending on traffic conditions, but under normal circumstances, it takes around 30 minutes to one hour by car.

Affordability Relative to San Francisco and Neighboring Cities

In comparison to its neighbors, Oakland offers a more affordable housing market based on existing single-family home sales and prices. Skyrocketing real estate costs, interest rates or rising home prices, in general, have prompted many to consider Oakland, where the middle class is thriving and many individuals and families can find attractive housing options without compromising on proximity to major employment centers and cultural amenities.

Thriving Job Market and Economic Opportunities

Some of the primary factors driving the influx of homebuyers to Oakland are the city’s thriving job market, low unemployment rates and robust economic opportunities. With its proximity to the cities mentioned, such as San Francisco, San Jose and Berkeley, Oakland offers residents a wealth of employment options as well as competitive costs when compared to neighboring cities’ median home prices.

