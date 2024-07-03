These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

Moyo Studio / iStock/Getty Images

You’ve done it. You’ve finally punched your time clock for the last time and are about to step into living your retirement dreams. Now that you don’t have to worry about a work commute you can explore where you want to retire in style based on your preferred overall cost of living in some of America’s largest cities.

Whether you want to cut down on your living expenses or move to a place with more natural beauty and outdoor activities, your retirement destination can be catered to your budget. Not only is living comfortably near family and friends an option but also finding a place where your Social Security benefits can stretch a little further is also beneficial to save room for your healthcare costs and state taxes that may come into play.

GOBankingRates conducted a study to analyze the fastest-growing retirement hot spots from around the country, and the good news is that the U.S. has no shortage of options to live your retirement dreams in a real-life scenario. Here are some key takeaways:

Four of the top 10 retirement hot spots are Florida cities like Clermont, North Port, Fort Meyers and Vero Beach South.

Arizona has the No. 1 ranking with Goodyear as it has shown the largest percentage increase of people in retirement age living there.

Florida also has the most cities out of all the states on the top 50 lists as it landed 12 retirement hot spots overall, which is good to know when planning long-term goals as to where you want to move upon retirement.

Here is the list GOBankingRates has ranked from highest to lowest based on the biggest percentage increase in the retirement age population over five years.

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Goodyear, Arizona

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 61%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 11%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 18%

cheng8 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Sugar Land, Texas

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 58%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 9%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 18%

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Clermont, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 54%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 8%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 25%

imtmphoto / iStock.com

4. El Dorado Hills, California

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 50%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 9%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 20%

Mishella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. North Port, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 49%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 8%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 28%

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

6. Gallatin, Tennessee

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 47%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 10%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

BobPalosaari / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Fort Myers, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 42%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 9%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 22%

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Peoria, Arizona

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 40%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 9%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 19%

perinjo / iStock/Getty Images

9. Longmont, Colorado

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 40%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 6%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

cdwheatley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Vero Beach South, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 39%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 9%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 28%

constantgardener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Mesquite, Nevada

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 39%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 10%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 45%

ProfessionalStudioImages / iStock.com

12. Grove City, Ohio

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 37%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 9%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 18%

ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 36%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

14. Fort Pierce, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 36%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 11%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 21%

whitebalance.oatt / iStock/Getty Images

15. Lacey, Washington

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 34%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 8%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 18%

bs4173 / Wikimedia Commons

16. Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 34%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 8%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 20%

John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Olympia, Washington

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 34%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 6%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 19%

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 33%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 22%

Anthony M. Inswasty / iStock.com

19. Port St. Lucie, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 32%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 9%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 21%

©Shutterstock.com

20. Peachtree City, Georgia

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 32%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 20%

blackCAT / Getty Images

21. Oak Park, Illinois

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 32%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 9%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

22. Miami Gardens, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 32%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

23. Annapolis, Maryland

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 31%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 8%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 19%

nycshooter / Getty Images

24. Sunrise, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 31%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 4%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 20%

J. Stephen Conn / Flickr.com

25. Cleveland, Tennessee

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 31%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

26. White Plains, New York

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 31%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 20%

dusanpetkovic / Getty Images

27. Norwich, Connecticut

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 30%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 14%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 19%

mixmotive / Getty Images

28. Grand Junction, Colorado

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 30%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 20%

Christopher Clark / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Kendale Lakes, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 30%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 8%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 24%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Cape Coral, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 30%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 5%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 25%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Santa Fe, New Mexico

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 29%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 4%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 25%

monkeybusinessimages / iStock.com

32. Catonsville, Maryland

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 29%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 4%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 22%

freemixer / iStock.com

33. Randallstown, Maryland

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 29%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 21%

PeopleImages / iStock/Getty Images

34. Palm Bay, Florida

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 29%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 10%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 19%

courtneyk / iStock/Getty Images

35. Novato, California

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 28%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 25%

Steve Hedin / Wikimedia Commons

36. Pahrump, Nevada

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 28%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 6%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 32%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

37. Prescott, Arizona

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 28%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 5%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 41%

dmbaker / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Carmichael, California

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 27%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 20%

QuekZongYe / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Hilo, Hawaii

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 26%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 10%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 23%

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Kaneohe, Hawaii

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 26%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 7%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 24%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Portland, Maine

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 26%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 10%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

Paul Bradbury / iStock.com

42. St. Peters, Missouri

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 26%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 8%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 18%

Inside Creative House / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Methuen Town, Massachusetts

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 25%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 5%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Eugene, Oregon

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 25%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 6.%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

Johnny Greig / iStock.com

45. Bellingham, Washington

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 24%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 6%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons

46. Lake Oswego, Oregon

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 24%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 5%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 22%

kupicoo / iStock.com

47. Roseville, California

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 24%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 8%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons

48. Middletown, Ohio

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 23%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 6%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 18%

Spondylolithesis / iStock.com

49. Napa, California

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 23%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 4%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 18%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Lafayette, Louisiana

5-year percentage increase in retirement age population of people 65 and over: 23%

1-year percentage increase in population of people over 65: 4%

2022 percentage of the population who are 65 and older: 17%

For the methodology for this piece, GOBankingRates looked at every city in the U.S. that met the following criteria: at least 7,500 people aged 65+ living in the area as of 2022 AND a 65+ population above the national average of 16.5%. With the qualified cities isolated, GOBankingRates was able to find the following for each: (1) 2022 population aged 65+; (2) 2022 percent of population aged 65+; (3) 2021 population aged 65+; (4) 2021 percent of population aged 65+; (5) 2017 population aged 65+; (6) 2017 percent of population aged 65+; (7) year-over-year change in population aged 65+; (8) year-over-year percent change in population aged 65+; (9) 5-year change in population aged 65+; and (10) 5-year percent change in population aged 65+. With these 10 figures, only those cities that outpaced the national average in factors (8) and (10) were moved into the final rankings. For final rankings only factor (10) was considered. All data was sourced from the 2022, 2021 and 2017 American Community Surveys conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 3, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots