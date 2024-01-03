AltaGas' (TSE:ALA) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of CA$0.2975 on the 29th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

AltaGas' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, AltaGas was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 9.7%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 50% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

TSX:ALA Historic Dividend January 3rd 2024

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$1.44 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.12. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.5% per year over that time. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. AltaGas has impressed us by growing EPS at 22% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that AltaGas could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On AltaGas' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think AltaGas' payments are rock solid. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 5 warning signs for AltaGas you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is AltaGas not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.