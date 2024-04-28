Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) First-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$894m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Allegion surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.41 per share, modestly greater than expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Allegion's eleven analysts is for revenues of US$3.74b in 2024. This reflects an okay 3.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 7.5% to US$6.65. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.74b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.62 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$136, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Allegion analyst has a price target of US$152 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$95.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Allegion's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 4.4% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 6.2% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Allegion.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Allegion's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Allegion going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Allegion that you need to take into consideration.

