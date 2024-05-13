Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.10

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) will pay a dividend of $0.10 on the 7th of June. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Alcoa's stock price has increased by 44% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Alcoa's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Even in the absence of profits, Alcoa is paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 1.4%, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Alcoa Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 3 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The payments haven't really changed that much since 3 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Alcoa hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Alcoa's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Alcoa that investors should take into consideration. Is Alcoa not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

