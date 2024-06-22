Advertisement
Alaska Airlines, flight attendants reach tentative deal

Reuters
·1 min read
An Alaska Airlines aircraft lands at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia

(Reuters) - A union representing flight attendants for Alaska Airlines said on Friday that they have reached a tentative agreement for a record contract with the carrier.

The details of the deal will be reviewed by the union's leadership, followed by a member ratification vote, the Associate of Flight Attendants said.

Alaska Airlines did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment after hours.

American Airlines' flight attendants union a day earlier said that their union had failed to reach a deal on a new contract, and that it had moved closer to a strike.

However, American Airlines had said it would continue to negotiate with the union so that its flight attendants benefit from the contract.

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)