Here’s the Cost of Living in Every State

The last few years have been more expensive for Americans than in decades due to severe inflation and ever-rising costs of living. People living on a tighter budget or a more frugal lifestyle may be looking to move to other, cheaper states.

Some states will let you spread your dollars more than others. Using data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living index in each state compared to the overall national average. The study included costs associated with six categories: housing, utilities, groceries, healthcare, transportation and miscellaneous expenses.

Here’s the cost of living in all 50 states, along with total annual expenditures for each.

Alabama

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,430

Alabama is the fourth cheapest state in America. Utilities here are actually 2.4% more expensive than in the country as a whole, but everything else is cheaper — especially housing, which costs 30% less.

Alaska

  • Total annual expenditures: $91,355

The largest state in America comes with a cost of living that’s almost equally enormous — 25.2% above the national average, to be exact. Every other expenditure is well above the national average, as well, with utilities a staggering 57.9% higher.

Arizona

  • Total annual expenditures: $79,096

Although it was smack in the middle of the list at No. 25 in 2017, Arizona is now among the 15 most expensive states in the U.S. The cost of living there is 8.4% higher than the country as a whole, as compared to being 4.4% lower in 2017.

Arkansas

  • Total annual expenditures: $64,941

Arkansas is the 7th cheapest state in America. You can expect to pay 11% less there to maintain your lifestyle than the average American. The biggest savings are in housing, where the state’s average is 25.4% lower than the rest of the country.

California

  • Total annual expenditures: $101,059

California is the third most expensive state in the entire country, with a cost of living that’s 38.5% higher than the national average. Everything is more expensive in the Golden State, but at an astronomical 98.8% above the national average, housing is the real whopper.

