Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) investors are sitting on a loss of 26% if they invested three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shareholders, since the share price is down 26% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 24%.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Air T wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Air T saw its revenue grow by 19% per year, compound. That's a pretty good rate of top-line growth. Shareholders have seen the share price fall at 8% per year, for three years. So the market has definitely lost some love for the stock. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future is more important - and the future looks brighter (based on revenue, anyway).

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Air T's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Air T shareholders are down 15% for the year, but the market itself is up 26%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 2% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Air T better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Air T is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

